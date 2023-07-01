Tightbooth x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike is teaming up with the Japanese skateboarder and designer Shinpei Ueno's skate brand Tightbooth to launch a new classic colorway over the SB Dunk Low sneaker model. The dynamic duo's collaborative take upon the SB Dunk Low sneaker model is rendered as classic and sophisticated.

The Swoosh label has kept the first six months of the 2023 Dunk sneaker model-centric, continuing to launch and reveal multiple collaborative SB Dunk models. The latest Tightbooth makeover comes after the skateboarding team unveiled collaborations with Born X Raised, Jarritos, Supreme, Jordan label, Yuto Horigome, and many more.

An official release date for the Tightbooth x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the sneaker leaker accounts JF Grails and Glitched Garbage, the sneaker will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select Nike SB retailers later this year.

The upcoming Tightbooth x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers will feature a black-and-white color scheme

The iconic skate brand Tightbooth was founded in 2005 by the Japanese skateboarder and designer Shinpei Ueno in Osaka, Japan. Tightbooth, also known as Tightbooth Production (TBPR), is known for merging music, street culture, and skateboarding in his collection pieces.

The label is well-known among skaters for its relaxed and loose-cut silhouettes. Other than the upcoming Nike collaboration, the label has collaborated with Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment, BlackEyePatch, BLOHM, Casetify, and more. Their latest project comes with the Swoosh label's skateboarding team for SB Dunk Low.

The Dunk sneaker model was originally released in 1985 for the hardwood basketball courts. However, under the leadership of Sandy Bodecker, the Swoosh label released the first-ever SB Dunk Low in 2002.

Introducing the iconic SB Dunk shoe model, the Swoosh label's site writes on its website:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The latest Tightbooth SB Dunk low is inspired by Tightbooth's brand identity and comes in a captivating and eye-catching color scheme. The pair is clad in a black-and-white color scheme, with the upper of the shoe being constructed out of a mix of leather and suede material. In addition, the base layer of the shoe is done in black hairy suede, which is accentuated upon the toe boxes, mid panels, and heels.

The black base contrasts with the white leather overlays, which are patterned with debossed scratch-like graphics. Meanwhile, the white leather is placed upon the toe boxes, lacing system, and collars. The aesthetic is further increased with the black tumbled leather profile swooshes.

Another branding is added with co-branded details upon the tongues and lace dubraes. Having black midsoles and white rubber outsoles, the look is finished off with a Tightbooth label on the lateral side.

