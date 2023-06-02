"TikTok conspiracy theorists about to make a video": Damson Idris memes erupt in wake of devil nightmares confession

British actor Damson Idris sparked memes online after he confessed to going to extreme lengths to fight his actor's block. While appearing on The Hollywood Reporter's Actors Roundtable, the 31-year-old star opened up about looking up to the Devil for inspiration for his character in the drama series Snowfall and experiencing nightmares for a month as a result.

Idris said that he was experiencing a block while filming the series' last season and realized he was not "doing it right," when he took a different approach for the remedy.

"I went in the corner and then I was looking at the wall, and I was like, 'Come on Devil, come on Devil. Come to me, come to me. I had to do something, like, crazy."

The 31-year-old actor continued:

[I] had nightmares for a month. I had nightmares every day. I just felt that energy, and I had to pray and do all of this stuff to get rid of it. You know, you call your mum up, and you're like, 'Bring me back to life.' That stuff is real, that stuff is really is real."

After Damson Idris' confession went viral over the internet, Twitterati reacted hilariously and shared memes, with one of them tweeting:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Damson Idris' confession about the Devil. (Photo via @TheDailyLoud/Twitter)

Twitter reactions on Damson Idris' confession about experiencing devil nightmares

After the news of Damson Idris having nightmares after he experienced actor's block and took the devil approach to overcome it went viral, Twitterati was shocked.

Several users shared memes and GIFs experiencing shock, with one asking why he did what he did. Others stated that experiencing nightmares was something that Damson Idris should have expected after he involved Devil in the situation.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Idris' confession about the Devil. (Photo via @TheDailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Idris' confession about the Devil. (Photo via @TheDailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Idris' confession about the Devil. (Photo via @TheDailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Idris' confession about the Devil. (Photo via @TheDailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Idris' confession about the Devil. (Photo via @TheDailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Idris' confession about the Devil. (Photo via @TheDailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Idris' confession about the Devil. (Photo via @raphousetv2/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Idris' confession about the Devil. (Photo via @raphousetv2/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Idris' confession about the Devil. (Photo via @raphousetv2/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Idris' confession about the Devil. (Photo via @raphousetv2/Twitter)

FX's crime drama series, which ended in April 2023, opened several gates for Damson Idris professionally as he impressed several fans with his acting skills. However, showrunner Dave Andron revealed how the team had a hard time deciding on how to conclude the show after several fans expressed disappointment with Snowfall's ending.

“Over the years, we talked a lot lot of different variations of it, I can remember pitching FX the fifth and sixth seasons and at that point, I was like, ‘Well, maybe he gets his money and loses everything and everybody and destroys his community, but he becomes the soloist.’ But this was the right thing to do and even in the very, very, very early mini rooms we did with Leonard [Chang] and John [Singleton] there was a talk of ‘Well, maybe he ends up destroyed like his father.’”

Idris played the character of Franklin Saint in the award-winning series. His character is a drug boss who makes and sells crack cocaine in South Central Los Angeles. In the sixth and final season of Snowfall, though, as he continues to fall from the top of the criminal underworld, his character goes to darker and darker places.

Poll : 0 votes