TikTok: How to turn off profile views revealed

TikTok users want to keep their stalking history hidden. Earlier this year, the app re-introduced its profile views feature. While many thought the feature was a positive addition to helping them track and recognize their audience, many were not fond of the idea.

People who don't want to use the feature can choose to turn it off. The article includes a step-by-step guide to turning off the "profile views" feature.

How does the TikTok profile view feature work?

The TikTok profile view feature keeps track of everyone visiting an account for 30 days. The list follows a timeline, which means that the latest visitor is at the top of the list, while the people who visited the account a few days ago will be towards the bottom.

As the days go by, usernames from 30 days ago disappear from the list.

This feature can be convenient for creators. They can check if their content is reaching the intended audience. It can also track who visits the account and block users that the profile owner doesn't want on their account.

The profile view feature can also help provide a safer internet environment for users, especially minors who can recognize and remove suspicious profiles.

However, it comes with one downside. When users switch on the feature, they expose themselves to land up on other people's "profile view" lists.

Alish @imshy_1 This "profile views" tiktok update is the worst. Period. This "profile views" tiktok update is the worst. Period.

syd 🧟‍♀️ @gaga_stan69420 I turned my tiktok profile views off bc I stalk too many people I turned my tiktok profile views off bc I stalk too many people

Many are not fond of the idea and don't want other users to know that they are being stalked. A simple way to avoid this is to switch off the feature. Once switched off, the viewer list will disappear from the user's profile, and their usernames will disappear from other people's lists.

Here are the steps to switch off the TikTok feature:

Click and open the 'Profile' Icon in the bottom right-hand corner Click on the 'eye' symbol in the top-right corner Then click on the gear or 'settings' icon in the top right-hand corner Turn off Profile view history using its toggle button and close the menu using the 'cross' sign on the top right corner.

Anyone with their profile view history turned off will not show up on other viewer lists.

Another way to disappear from someone's viewer list is by blocking them. This sneaky trick can make a user disappear from a single user's profile list without turning off the feature.

If a user blocks a person after viewing their profile, their name will disappear from the other person's viewer list. However, it will reappear if they unblock the person within 30 days of visiting them. Additionally, it will block the person from visiting the user’s profile. So, this trick will only work if the other person does not want to check out the user's account.

Blocking is a reciprocal process, so every time a user blocks a person, both are withheld from searching and visiting each other's accounts.

The last and probably the harshest way to remove yourself from someone's view list is by entirely deleting the TikTok account. However, this might not be feasible for most creators on the platform.

Edited by Sayati Das