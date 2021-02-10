Tim Dillon calls Dixie D'Amelio a b*tch, roasts her on the Impaulsive podcast

During the latest episode of Logan Paul's popular podcast, stand-up comedian Tim Dillon roasted Dixie D'Amelio for her music, particularly her single "One Whole Day."

Dillon was the latest guest on the Impaulsive podcast, where he roasted the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Joe Rogan before zeroing in on the TikTok sensation Dixie D'Amelio.

Using the monotonous lyrics of her song "One Whole Day" as an example, Dillon came up with a tongue-in-cheek reference to the USA's prevailing unemployment scenario and post-COVID crisis.

Tim Dillon mocks Dixie D'Amelio and her music.

"That Dixie D'Amelio girl has that song 'sometimes I don't want to be happy' it's like no, you're gonna be happy and you're gonna be f*****g happy now. 800,000 people filing for unemployment and you're singing in a mansion. You're gonna be happy or we're going to throw you in a volcano! Money doesn't make you happy? Shut up!"

Dillion also mentioned the infamous chef controversy which took over the D'Amelio household. He even resorted to using expletives while describing the TikTok star. Dillion said,

"It's not relatable because she goes 'sometimes I don't want to be happy'. It's basically like sayimg 'sometimes I just want to be a c*nt ! that's the song really, sometimes I just wanna be a b*tch and ruin the dinner!"

Released on the 4th of December, 2020, "One Whole Day" marks D'Amelio's first high-profile collaboration with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

She went on to also collaborate with Liam Payne on the Christmas single "Naughty List."

Despite releasing multiple singles so far, the overall reception towards D'Amelio's music has been critical, especially on Spotify. She has more monthly listeners than Lorde, Frank Ocean, and Amy Winehouse, and others.

With TikTokers continuing to make inroads into the world of entertainment, it appears that the general reception towards them continues to teeter on the edge of aversion.

This was quite evident when rumors about D'Amelio's Grammy performance came under severe criticism online.

From Addison Rae gearing up for her Hollywood debut in "He's All That" to D'Amelio rubbing shoulders with the music industry's bigwigs, TikTokers continue to grab headlines, even though the legitimacy of their talents continue to be ridiculed by the likes of Dillon.