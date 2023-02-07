Tim Hortons’ Chocolate and Vanilla flavored menu explored as brand launches new items to its menu

The menu at Tim Hortons is getting some brand new additions combining vanilla and chocolate, including the new Vanilla Flavored Cream Cold Brew with Chocolate Cold Foam and the new Vanilla Flavored Latte with Chocolate Syrup.

Prices may vary, but at the local Tim Hortons, Vanilla Lattes with Chocolate Syrup start at $3.25, and smalls of Vanilla Cream Cold Brew with Chocolate Cold Foam start at $3.69.

The suggested retail price for the new Chocolate and Vanilla flavored donut is currently $1.39.

Take a look at the ingredients added to these three new additions by Tim Hortons

Based on product descriptions on the official Tim Hortons website, here's everything that goes into the new Chocolate and Vanilla flavored additions to the menu, which will be available through March 5, 2023:

Vanilla Flavored Cream Cold Brew with Chocolate Cold Foam : The brand’s iconic 16-hour steeped cold brew blended with vanilla syrup and rich chocolate cream.

: The brand’s iconic 16-hour steeped cold brew blended with vanilla syrup and rich chocolate cream. Vanilla Flavored Latte with Chocolate Syrup : This drink, available in iced and hot variants, features ground espresso mixed with vanilla syrup and is finished with whipped topping and a chocolate drizzle.

: This drink, available in iced and hot variants, features ground espresso mixed with vanilla syrup and is finished with whipped topping and a chocolate drizzle. Chocolate and Vanilla Flavored Donut: This sweet treat is a chocolate ring doughnut hand dipped in chocolate fondant and topped with a drizzle of vanilla-flavored fondant.

Apart from the new drink, the brand is also introducing a new Happy Hour deal. As part of the deal, Tims Rewards members are eligible for a 50% discount on medium cold drinks and Tims Boost Energy Infusion beverages (one size only) after 2 pm every day.

To avail the discount, you must activate the offer within the offering tray in the brand's mobile app. By scanning the Tims app or paying with a registered Tims Rewards card, you can redeem the deal in-store.

In the US, participating Tim Hortons shops will be offering new menu items and Happy Hour deals now through March 5, 2023.

Tim Hortons recently introduced two new Avocado Toasts

metropolisatmet @MetropolisatMet Pick up coffee and avocado toast from Tim Hortons! Off to brunch, be back never.Pick up coffee and avocado toast from Tim Hortons! Off to brunch, be back never. ✌️😉 Pick up coffee and avocado toast from Tim Hortons! ☕️ https://t.co/8D3xLDpN9L

Two of the new avocado toast options are avocado toast with freshly cracked eggs and avocado toast with natural hickory smoked bacon, both of which contain eggs high in protein and provide 19g of total protein per serving.

The Avocado Toast with Bacon is made with toasted sourdough bread, a creamy avocado spread, crispy pieces of naturally hickory smoked bacon, and a sprinkle of all-bagel spice.

The Avocado Toast with Eggs consists of two freshly cracked eggs on top of toasted sourdough bread, along with a creamy avocado spread and a sprinkle of all-bagel spice. Additionally, offered with one egg.

In 1964, Hamilton, Ontario, welcomed customers to the first-ever Tim Hortons restaurant. Due to its distinctive Original Blend coffee, Double-Double TM Coffee, Donuts, and Timbits, it has since expanded into a multi-billion dollar franchise.

As of November 16, 2022, there are 620 brand locations in the USA, with more than 230 of them in New York alone, according to ScrapeHero.

