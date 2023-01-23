How much does Nikocado Avocado weigh? Candace Owens opines obese YouTuber is being allowed to commit suicide slowly

American political commentator and activist Candace Owens recently spoke about YouTube-famous mukbanger Nikocado Avocado aka Nicholas Perry on her latest podcast released on Sunday, January 22. Nicholas, who now weighs around 350lb, has been quite a controversial internet personality over the years.

Owens addressed gluttony, one of the seven cardinal sins, and how it is now being used for clicks and likes. She referred to people in particular who rose to fame by binge eating in front of cameras, and Nicholas Perry was her example for the podcast.

Perry started his YouTube channel, Nikocado Avocado, in 2014 where he initially posted about his vegan lifestyle and sometimes, his musical performances.

From 2016 onwards, he began filming Mukbang videos. His unhealthy eating habits have brought him much attention over the years. He has gained excessive weight and has become morbidly obese. Viewers have also often questioned the state of Nikocado Avocado’s mental health.

Candace Owens addresses Nikocado Avocado, says individuals like him are dying for clicks

In Candace Owens’ latest podcast on YouTube, titled “Gluttonous YouTuber Is Literally Dying for Clicks”, the conservative author talked about YouTuber Nicholas Perry and how he has been earning money by having people watch him die from an unhealthy diet.

Owens said:

“You now have individuals, who are quite literally dying for clicks.”

She described how Perry arrived on the YouTube scene when he used to be vegan. However, in 2016, in a YouTube video, Perry expressed his frustration with veganism and described the vegan community as mentally unstable, unbalanced, and hostile. He shared that he did not want to be a vegan anymore.

Owens opined that veganism has horrible effects on one’s health. She said human bodies are designed to eat meat. However, what human bodies are not designed to do is consume everything under the sun as well as a “bunch of calories” for financial gain.

Owens commented on how Perry consumed hefty portions of ramen and stacks of pancakes in his videos. She shared that Perry now eats about 10,000 calories in front of the camera.

Referring to some of Perry’s videos where, in the title, he claimed to be depressed, Owens said that when someone eats like that, and they’re gluttonous, it naturally yields depression. And Perry’s doing it because he is getting attention and clicks while also becoming depressed in front of the world.

Candance Owens emphasized how Nikocado Avocado is essentially and slowly killing himself on camera.

She also sounded frustrated over how one is not allowed to say anything against the Covid vaccine. If someone says they do not need the vaccine because they are healthy, they can get kicked off of YouTube. But one is allowed to eat an unhealthy amount of food and dig their own grave.

Owens specifically mocked a video from four years ago where Nikocado Avocado was sobbing while shaving his hair off into a plate full of noodles and poached egg.

The video was titled "nobody likes me, I'm done". In the video, Perry smeared the yolks of the eggs on his cheeks and then smeared the chopped-off hair on them as well. Owens added:

“You can just go ahead and commit suicide slowly, you can do that totally if you want to.”

In another video, Nikocado Avocado filmed himself smearing cheetos-colored ramen all over his face. In a number of other videos, he is seen arguing with his alleged ex-husband, Orlin Home.

Owens next spoke about Perry’s net worth which is $7 million and how his emotional turbulence pays for his living. The profit gained from his internet fame landed him a $2.3 million penthouse in Las Vegas. Here, Owens ridiculed how people would pay a YouTuber to watch them die. She said sarcastically:

“How dark is that?”

Candace Owens commented on how Nikocado Avocado has talked about his suffering health consequences. In a few videos, he has a CPAP machine on, which Owens described as a machine that helps obese people breathe as they sleep.

She expressed her disappointment at the fact that Perry’s leading health concerns do not matter since he is raking in millions and this is going to continue and will eventually lead to his death.

To affirm her point, Owens then talked about a TikToker who went by the username @Waffler69 and died last week of a suspected heart attack. Owens said the TikToker gained internet fame for the exact same thing Perry gained his.

She said Waffler69 sometimes even ate expired food. The TikToker boasted around 1.7 million followers.

Candace Owens mocked a scenario where the more extreme one’s behavior, the more followers they will get on social media. She expressed her concern over the matter that this is where the nation is currently headed, towards where people will do anything for a click or a dollar.

