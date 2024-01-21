Tim Malcolm net worth: How much wealth does the 90 Day Fiancé star have?

Tim Malcolm's popularity keeps drawing him back to the 90-Day franchise. The makers weren't done after Tim's appearance on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day: The Single Life because he was put on the show's Pillow Talk section, where experienced panelists like Tim give their insights on the footage of the ongoing season.

People who are familiar with his recurring face on the show have always wondered how he makes his money as he is often seen driving luxury cars. Apart from the money Tim makes from the show, he also earns from a custom gun business that he owns. According to legitnetworth.com, Tim has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

How did Tim Malcolm from 90 Day Fiancé earn his worth?

Tim is the owner of two custom gun businesses called Malcolm Firearms and Gringo Guns. The eBay page of his business shows that he specializes in turning firearms into artistic decorative pieces. He does so by plating them with precious metals and engravings on them.

The eBay page also states that his special expertise is 1911 Colt, among others. This expertise is also reflected in his many posts on Instagram, where he shows off his decorative guns and writes down their specifications in the caption.

Tim Malcom's custom gun (Image via Instagram/@el_gringo_charlotte)

In a season 3 confessional of 90 Day Fiancé, Malcolm talked passionately about his gun business, saying,

"I make the gun more like a painting than an actual firearm. My customers are never going to fire that gun. I’m selling art.”

Tim Malcolm's luxury cars, outfits, and affluent lifestyle are all blessed because of his gun business as he makes upwards of $2000 per gun. However, his net worth of $3 million is accumulated both from the gun business and his years of appearance on 90 Day Fiancé.

90-Day Fiancé star Tim Malcom's Early Life, his journey to 90 Day Fiancé and his relationships on the show

Tim Malcolm was born on June 30, 1980, which makes him 43 years old. He hails from Charlotte, North Carolina. Although not much is known about his education and early life, fans know where his passion for television stems from. His father took him to be an extra in the 1989 movie Black Rain, from which he is said to have aspired to be on TV.

Even though his heart wanted him to be an actor, he had given up on his dream because of his scare of failing. He remained in Charlotte and opened a tanning salon with his brother. His dream of being a star was, however, reignited when he saw Gwyneth Paltrow at the shooting of Shallow Hall.

Even after having recurring appearances on the 90 Day franchise, Malcolm has been unlucky about love. His last known relationship was with Linda Ramirez, whom he started dating after his break up with Jeniffer Tarazona. Tarazona had reportedly spread rumors about his s*xuality after he abstained from having s*x with her in their relationship.

His previous girlfriend was also his now-best friend, Veronica Rodriguez, who is currently dating Kim Menzies' son, Jamal Menzies.

Tim Malcolm is still cordial with Veronica and appears several times in her storyline of the show. He doesn't approve much of Jamal, however, wishes to support his bestie no matter what. Moreover, he also considers himself a father figure to Veronica's daughter, Chloe, and is seen posing for pictures with her on Instagram.

90 Day Fiancé has an ongoing season 10, whose next episode 15 releases on January 28. Tim Malcolm can be caught giving commentary and sharing his opinions about the couples of the season in the Pillow Talk section of 90 Day Fiancé.