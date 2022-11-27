Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas cast list: Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, and others to star in HMM film

From the desk of Blake Shelton, the veteran behind many Christmas movies, Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas will premiere on November 26, 2022, at 10.00 pm EST on HMM. The film, based on the song Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas by Shelton, will deal with a mysterious voicemail and a journey to unite souls.

The synopsis for Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas reads:

"Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens receives a voicemail from a number she doesn't recognize. On the message, a man she doesn't know makes one final plea for the love of his life to give him a second chance."

The film comes from director David Winning. It will feature many interesting cast members, including Tyler Hynes, Holland Roden, and Karen Kruper. Read on for more details about the stars set to take on pivotal roles in Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas.

Tyler Hynes as Josh Hart

Tyler Hynes is all set to appear in a number of Christmas movies this holiday season and fans are over the moon with the news.

Hynes is one of the most prominent Canadian actors and was born in Toronto. The versatile star, who also worked as a director, producer, editor, and writer, began his career on the stage at the mere age of eight and continued to work in theater for a long time.

He got his first break in front of the camera in Little Men and has worked with actors like Tim Roth, Andie MacDowell, James Franco, Sienna Miller, and Henry Cavil in his decorated career.

His credits include The Firm, Firefly, AFK_, Unreal, and many others.

Holland Roden as Elizabeth

Holland Roden will star as the protagonist in Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas. The Dallas-born actress is popular for her roles in Lost, Weeds, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Holland began acting at a very young age and kick-started her career in the theater. She originally studied molecular biology at UCLA but pursued acting later on.

Speaking about the role in Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, she said in an interview:

"I had quite the very lucky welcome wagon of everybody, Aurelie and Tyler and David, and they take really good care of you. It was just a lovely experience. Cassandra and Tara in makeup and hair. It was a really just friendly group."

Steve Bacic as Carter Bishop

Though not much is known about his role in Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, Steve Bacic is a strong addition to the cast of the film. The versatile actor, who has covered everything from horror to comedy, is originally from Lisicic, Croatia.

He first came to prominence with his role in 21 Jump Street and went on to follow it up with many more gems. He has worked in The Commish, Highlander, Viper, and Andromeda.

Other cast members of Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

Other cast members of the Hallmark film include Carey Feehan, Maya Ford, Iris Quinn, Jay Hindle, Meghan Gardiner, and Jay Hindle.

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas will premiere on November 26, 2022, at 10.00 pm EST.

