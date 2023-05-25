Tina Turner quotes: 5 inspiring lines the singer ever said

The legendary music icon, Tina Turner, has passed away at the age of 83 after battling various health issues. Turner's indomitable spirit, infectious energy, and timeless music will forever hold a special place in the hearts of fans everywhere, ensuring that her influence and legacy will endure for generations to come.

Her publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement:

"Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

As the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she has etched her name into music history with her powerhouse vocals, electrifying stage presence, and remarkable resilience. From her iconic hits like Proud Mary and What's Love Got to Do with It to her personal journey of survival and self-discovery, Tina Turner remains an enduring symbol of strength, authenticity, and female empowerment.

Here are five inspiring quotes from the late singer that show her strength and resilience.

1) On happiness and finding yourself

Tina Turner was a strong advocate of self-love and prioritizing one's needs over everything else. Here, she emphasizes the importance of letting go of anything that brings unhappiness or hinders people's personal growth.

"Sometimes you've got to let everything go - purge yourself. If you are unhappy with anything... whatever is bringing you down, get rid of it. Because you'll find that when you're free, your true creativity, your true self comes out."

When you release the things that no longer serve you, you free up energy and mental space to explore your true potential. Turner's words inspire individuals to take charge of their own happiness and well-being, which in turn will pave the way for self-discovery, authenticity, and a more fulfilling life.

2) On resilience and overcoming hurdles

Tina Turner is famously known for publicly addressing the difficulties and struggles she has faced throughout her life, especially during her marriage and subsequent divorce from Ike Turner.

"People think my life has been tough, but I think it's been a wonderful journey. The older you get, the more you realize it's not what happened, it's how you deal with it"

In this quote from an interview with Marie Claire South Africa in May 2018, Tina Turner reflects on her perspective on life and how she has approached the challenges she has faced. Her statement highlights the power of perspective and resilience.

She suggests that it's not what happened to her that matters most, but rather her response and attitude towards those experiences. Instead of dwelling on the hardships, one should focus on finding the positive aspects, the growth opportunities, and the lessons learned along the way.

3) On her legacy and believing in oneself

With a career spanning over five decades, Tina Turner has left a lasting impression on the music industry. Despite all the struggles she had to overcome, she found the strength to break free and rebuild her life and career.

"My legacy is that I stayed on course... from the beginning to the end, because I believed in something inside of me"

Her story of survival and triumph over adversity has inspired countless individuals facing their own challenges, making her an empowering symbol of resilience. She has become a symbol of strength and a role model for those seeking to overcome obstacles and pursue their dreams.

4) On beauty and ageing

Tina Turner's impact extends beyond the music world. Her influence on fashion, style, and popular culture is significant. Her iconic looks, including her wild hairstyles, leather outfits, and high-energy performances, became symbols of empowerment and liberation.

"Fifty is the new 30. Seventy is the new 50. There are no rules that say you have to dress a certain way, or be a certain way. We are living in exciting times for women"

Through her unconventional methods and style, she set a new standard for beauty and shattered the ideals that were expected of women by the society. Turner believed that age should not limit one's choices or freedom, and rejected the notion that women should conform to societal expectations or adhere to specific standards of appearance or behavior as they age.

5) On self-empowerment and having confidence in yourself

Tina Turner's life story and her ability to overcome personal and professional challenges have inspired millions of people worldwide. Her message of resilience, self-belief, and personal empowerment resonates with individuals from all walks of life.

"You've got to realize that you are your own hero and you can make yourself feel happy."

Turner's words reminds everyone that we have the ability to shape our own happiness through our thoughts, actions, and choices. If you believe in yourself, there is nothing that you can't achieve.

