TLC I Am Jazz season 8 episode 2 air time, release date and plot

I am Jazz season 8 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Jazz tries dating apps despite her mother not being on board with the idea.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Jazz asserts her freedom after her mum crashes the after-party, but when she locks in a date with a new suitor amid a hailstorm of transphobia, her world comes crashing down around her, and there's only one person she wants."

I am Jazz season 8 episode 2 is set to air on Tuesday, January 31, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

Jazz faces transphobia on a dating app in the upcoming episode of I am Jazz

I am Jazz follows the life of Jazz Jennings, who became a beacon for the Transgender community at a very early age. In season 8, Jazz’s parents seem to have a hard time letting go just a little, which makes the reality star feel the need to assert herself about her life.

In a promo uploaded to social media for the upcoming episode titled Mommy Dearest, Jazz joins an online dating app. However, her experience is far from what she imagined it would be.

She matches with someone who takes a while to reply, but when they do, Jazz is upset by the type of things they write. She read the texts to her friends, which contained blatant homophobic and transphobic comments.

Even though the I am Jazz star has “transgender” in her bio, the user swiped right on her only to abuse her for being who she is. One text read,

“Get out of here, you f****.”

Her friends try and console her, and she tells them that she’s okay. In her confessional, she said that this behavior is not okay. She added:

"Why do you have to be cruel, just be respectful. It just pisses me off."

While in conversation with her friends, she wonders how people can hate someone for something they have no control over. Jazz adds that this is who she is as a person.

She further tells her friends that her mother would not be thrilled about the message. She imitated her mother and states that she told her that dating apps are dangerous and that people are cruel.

In another clip, Jazz and her friends are at a club when someone informs her that her mother is outside. They also tell her that she looks worried. The I am Jazz cast member is stunned to find out about her mother’s presence and goes out to meet her.

In her confessional, she said:

"What the h*** is my mom doing here?"

Jazz asks her mother what she’s doing there, and her mother asks her why she’s at a club when she’s supposed to be at the beach. Jazz tells her they decided to go to the Selfie Museum after the beach.

In her confessional, she stated that she’s 21, stayed out late, and while she has tried to talk to her parents multiple times, she doesn’t know what to do anymore. Her mother tells her to stay in touch since her parents worry about her.

Jazz finds out her mother found her through the tracker on her phone and asks her if she’ll ever stop tracking her location.

Tune in on Tuesday, January 31, at 10 pm ET to see what happens next on I am Jazz season 8.

Poll : 0 votes