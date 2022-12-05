TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas 2022 air time and more details explored

It's that time of the year! TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas is all set to air on Fox on Monday, December 5, at 8 pm ET. The Christmas special show will feature some of the most well-known names connected to the entertainment industry.

Like last year, this time also noted chefs, actors, musicians, reality stars, and more will recall, through comedy, some of the biggest takeaways of 2022 and how it treated them on TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas.

Award-winning rapper Post Malone, Emmy-award-winning actor Henry Winkler, chef-entrepreneur Giada De Laurentiis, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore are some of the celebrity storytellers on TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas.

They will be joined by singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson, smooth jazz saxophonist Kenny G, and attorney Camille Vasquez on TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas. Vasquez is best known for being actor Johnny Depp’s lawyer in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

What to expect in TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas?

As per several promotional posts on social media, TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas will discuss the "great relationship" between socialite-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson that ended in a breakup.

Davidson got several tattoos to honor Kardashian, like "my girl is a lawyer" and her kids' initials. The lawyer tattoo refers to Kardashian studying law supervised by a nonprofit legal organization, Dream.org. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is under a four-year law apprenticeship and has passed the first-year law exam on her fourth attempt.

When TMZ's Merry Elfin Christmas host asked if Davidson rushed into getting those inks on his skin, Malone replied with an easy "To each their own," before adding that he has some "stupid tattoos" that he regrets.

Malone has his entire boy covered in more than 70 identifiable tattoos. A best-selling music artist, the Syracuse native also spoke on TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas about his nervousness before each performance.

TMZ Christmas special will focus on Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian and his tattoos. (Photo via Instagram/@SNL)

Further, he dropped a bomb on TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas when he declared that he would accompany Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled for a February 12, 2023 outing.

Meet the storytellers of TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas

1) Post Malone: After beginning his music career four years back, Malone gained recognition for his debut single, White Iverson (2015). The following years further consolidated his reputation, and his second album, Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018), got a nod under the Album of the Year category at the 61st Grammy Awards.

He has been nominated for nine Grammys and has won three American Music Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards, and one MTV Video Music Award. Malone will probably be leading TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas team.

2) Henry Winkler: Boasting a Primetime Emmy, two Golden Globe Awards, two Daytime Emmys, and a Critics Choice Award, Henry Winkler is best known for TV series Happy Days, Scream, The Waterboy, and Arrested Development, among others.

3) Giada De Laurentiis: An Italian-American chef, Giada De Laurentiis is a regular host-contributor of NBC's Today. A former host of Food Network's Giada at Home, she's also the founder of the catering business GDL Foods. De Laurentiis, a Daytime Emmy Award-winner, owns several restaurants in the USA and has written 10 books.

4) Kenya Moore: Moore won the Miss USA pageant in 1993 and has been a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since 2012. She is known for her performances in Waiting To Exhale (1995), Deliver Us from Eva (2003), The Steve Harvey Show (1998), and Girlfriends (2004). Moore is also the founder of Kenya Moore Hair.

5) Smokey Robinson: Founder-frontman of the Miracles, Robinson led the group for almost two decades before quitting in 1972. In 1987, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was bestowed with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize in 2016. Further, Robinson got inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame this year.

6) Camille Vasquez: A partner at Brown Rudnick LLP, Camille Vasquez is a celebrity attorney. She shot to fame this year for aiding in Johnny Depp’s win over Amber Heard. The Southwestern Law School (JD) graduate has also represented stars like Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Lopez.

7) Kenny G: One of the best-selling artists of all time, Kenny G received some 16 nods at the Grammys, winning one in 1994 for Forever in Love. He also grabbed the NAACP Image Awards twice, in 1994 and 1998. Kenny G is best known for his 1986 album, Duotones.

