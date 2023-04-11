"Tocha is exhausting": Fans furious with LaTocha Scott after she claims Tamika Scott "has issues"

There has been quite a lot of drama on Queens of R&B: SWV & Xscape, especially between the sisters Tamika and LaTocha Scott. During LaTocha's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen she spoke about her sister's accusations against her and even went on to say that Tamika has "issues." Needless to say, her statements have left fans furious and frustrated with her.

After Tamika Scott claimed that she had been cheated out of $30,000 by her sister, LaTocha denied the accusations. However, on March 29, 2023, Tamika released a video showing proof of the accusations she made against her sister.

During her appearance on Andy Cohen's show, LaTocha discussed these accusations, answered a lot of questions about the group, and explained why she changed her number. She also spoke about their mother's support during the whole situation with her sister.

LaTocha claimed that her sister always got into trouble and was also kicked out of school. She added that their mother never wanted Tamika to get into trouble and that they were always there to help. However, she concluded her statement saying that "Tamika has issues."

As mentioned earlier, La Tocha Scott's statements on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL) had fans feeling furious and calling LaTocha "exhausting."

Fans react to LaTocha Scott's Watch What Happens Live statement

As mentioned earlier, the drama between the sisters has been going on for quite some time. Initially, Tamika said that her sister cheated her out of $30,000, and said that while their mother knows the whole situation, she supports LaTocha.

However, LaTocha Scott opened up about all of the drama during her appearance on WWHL. She answered some questions about her sister and stated that Tamika had "issues," which didn't sit well with the fans, who went on to call her a "mess."

👑Royal Bee👑 @She_RoyalBee Is that supposed to convince the public that Tamika is the liar in this situation?

#SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensofRnB #LaTochaScott is sitting on #WWHL saying that her sister #TamikaScott has always been "rambunctious" and frequently got in trouble as a child! Wow!Is that supposed to convince the public that Tamika is the liar in this situation? #LaTochaScott is sitting on #WWHL saying that her sister #TamikaScott has always been "rambunctious" and frequently got in trouble as a child! Wow! 😳 Is that supposed to convince the public that Tamika is the liar in this situation? #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensofRnB

ELR @e_sjlager #ThequeensofRB #WWHL I don’t like how Tocha keeps low key implying Tamika has mental health issues #SWVXSCAPE I don’t like how Tocha keeps low key implying Tamika has mental health issues #SWVXSCAPE #ThequeensofRB #WWHL

AlaNice22 @alanice22 #QueensOfRandB #Kandi #Tiny Why Tocha trying to make Tamika sound troubled for skipping school. A lot us skipped school before. Her goodie two shoes act is really wack considering she stole thousands from her sister. #wwhl Why Tocha trying to make Tamika sound troubled for skipping school. A lot us skipped school before. Her goodie two shoes act is really wack considering she stole thousands from her sister. #wwhl #QueensOfRandB #Kandi #Tiny https://t.co/f4JFmht16s

Lois Lane @TiaShanay

#QueensOfRNB #WWHL The narrative Tocha is trying to push that Tamika is troubled is so weird. Girl bye, deflecting much? The narrative Tocha is trying to push that Tamika is troubled is so weird. Girl bye, deflecting much? #QueensOfRNB #WWHL

LaTocha Scott also responded to Tamika's remarks

In a YouTube video, Tamika discussed a contract where LaTocha claimed to be the former's manager and even forged her signature to collect royalties.

“Oh yeah all of this is documented! Y’all are EVIL!!!!! The other day you said on @foxsoul Coctails With Queens you were going to give me my 30K you stole so you need to keep your word!! Run me my check!!! I’m tired!!”

Tamika also discussed the feud between her and Kandi Burruss, and clarified the details of the same. She also shared a screenshot of a blackmail message she received and pointed at her sister, claiming she was the one who had sent it.

“I just need you to go somewhere and repent. And ask God to forgive you and your husband. You and your husband got to be the most simplest criminals in the world.”

Following this, LaTocha Scott went live on Instagram to discuss the drama in the group and the accusations made against Rocky Bivens. She also spoke about the backlash she was receiving.

In the video, LaTocha Scott claimed that she felt alone and asked how everyone thought she was "strong enough" to handle all the drama.

During the same episode of WWHL, LaTocha discussed how she found out about the accusations and all the talk on the internet. LaTocha said:

“I don't know you know, I saw this at the same time you guys did okay about what 11-13 years that she said this happened. But because she said she posted it and I did see that she posted it, I want to find resolve. That's my sister at the end of the day. And I don't want to continue to move forward if we can't find a resolution.”

When asked if she had heard from her sister, LaTocha said that she hadn't received a response from her sister after the Instagram Live. LaTocha also said that she wanted to get past the situation with Tamika Scott and resolve everything.

