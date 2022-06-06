Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, June 6, 2022

With the start of the new week, Ryan Long will return for another round of Jeopardy! playing his 17th game on June 6, 2022. Needless to say, fans of the prolific game show are surely wondering what the final answer for the upcoming episode of the show is. For June 6, 2022, the category is "Greek Mythology" and the answer is Castor and Pollux.

The final question of the long-running game show is one of the most sought-after events for fans of Jeopardy!. The final round not only presents the contestants with a difficult choice, but it also encourages audience participation from the comfort of their homes. Over its long history, this has become a cult practice among Jeopardy! fans.

Jeopardy! is a completely knowledge-based game that is usually played among three contestants. For the upcoming episode, the three contestants are 16-champion Ryan Long, meteorologist Eric Ahasic and actor Stephanie Garrison.

Viewers from around the world participate in the final round by guessing the answer ahead of the episode's air time. However, not all viewers possesses the trivia skill to guess every answer correctly, therefore we have summed up the clue and answer for the Final Jeopardy! of June 6, 2022.

Clue and solution to the June 3, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Get this man some to some hot water, stat #overheardonset Get this man some to some hot water, stat #overheardonset https://t.co/W89IMPwvZR

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the answer and they have to figure out the question.

The category for June 3, 2022, is "Greek Mythology." It is certainly one of the more interesting topics.

Clue: Of the argonauts seeking the Golden Fleece, these two from the same family were from Sparta, according to Homer.

Clue: Castor and Pollux.

According to Homer, the only two argonauts from Sparta, Castor, and Pollux, accompanied Jason on his quest to steal the Golden Fleece, which was a symbol of authority back in the time.

More about the participants of the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Ryan Long will return to play his seventeenth game. He has already made his name among the famed contestants of the 38th season, which includes Mattea Roach, Matt Amadio, and Amy Schneider.

Ryan will play against Stephanie Garrison, an actor from Laguna Hills, California, and Minnesota-based meteorologist Eric Ahasic.

The final round poses a critical dilemma for the contestants. At this juncture, the players can either play the final round and risk losing the entire amount they have accumulated over the rest of the rounds or walk away with their winnings. By winning the final round, a participant can extend their streak to another day.

More about Castor and Pollux

Castor and Pollux are twin half-brothers from Greek mythology. While they shared the same mother, Leda, they had different fathers. Castor was the son of Tyndareus, the king of Sparta while Pollux was the son of Zeus, which meant he was immortal. Some versions of Greek mythology suggest that they were born from an egg and were an example of heteropaternal superfecundation.

There are various ways in which early authors and poets treated the figures. Homer, for example, portrayed them as ordinary mortals in his epic, the Illiad. Castor and Pollux were regarded as the patrons of sailors.

Be sure to tune into your local stations for another round of Jeopardy!.

