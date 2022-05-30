Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 30, 2022

Jeopardy! is one of the most prominent American game shows that has been here for decades, starting in 1964.

A lot of the show's popularity stems from its offbeat nature, engaging format, and an extremely intriguing final round, which is not only a big challenge for the participants but the one where fans love to participate from the comfort of their homes.

This final round has been the make-or-break point for many great players, like Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, and Matt Amadio, who were part of the current season, making it one of the best ones in the long history of the game show.

The loyal Jeopardy! fan base has made it a habit to guess the correct answer for the final round before the episode airs. Though this is a fun activity, not every viewer has the trivia skill or wide-spanning general knowledge to guess every answer correctly.

That's where we come in. Scroll on if you are looking for the final answer to May 30, 2022, episode of Jeopardy!.

Clue and solution to the May 30, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The final question of Jeopardy! has an offbeat format where the solution is provided to the contestants, and they have to figure out the answer.

The category for May 30, 2022, is "In Memoriam 2022".

Clue: On the death of this trailblazing man, friend & mentor, Oprah said, "For me, the greatest of the 'great trees' has fallen".

Solution: Sidney Poitier.

After the death of the acclaimed actor Sidney Poitier, Oprah, in an emotional statement, said:

"For me, the greatest of the 'Great Trees' has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher."

The final round of the show also gives the participants a lucrative choice. They can either play the round and risk all their winnings for the day or bow out of the round and keep whatever they have won in the other rounds. But only by winning the final round can a participant continue their streak to another day.

Jeopardy! is typically played between three contestants. 11-day champion Ryan Long will face off against account tech Mandy Walker and middle-school teacher Steve Knapp for the upcoming episode.

Ryan has played round after round of beautiful games to reach this landmark. If he continues this way, he may as well become one of the famed contestants from the 38th season.

If you want to find out more about today's subject of the final question, read on.

More about Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier was a Bahamian and American actor, widely considered one of the greatest of his time, winning the first-ever African American actor and first Bahamian to win an Academy Award for Best Actor. He was also a diplomat and film director.

He has won numerous other awards, including Golden Globes, BAFTA, and Grammy. He was born in Florida in 1927, where his family had come to visit. He grew up in the Bahamas but moved to Miami at 15.

He landed his first role in the 1955 film Blackboard Jungle, and soon he reached stardom with the 1958 masterpiece The Defiant Ones, for which he received an Academy Award nomination, making him the first black man to do so.

He is widely considered one of the all-time greats in Hollywood cinema. Be sure to tune into your local stations for another exciting night of Jeopardy!.

