Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, October 28, 2022

The upcoming episode of the popular American game show Jeopardy! will air on October 28, 2022, bringing back the three champions from yesterday for the finale of the Second Chance Tournament, a newly introduced competition to help pick the final two participants for the acclaimed Tournament of Champions. The Tournament of Champions is played amongst the best players over the course of the year.

In the upcoming episode, Rowan Ward, a chart caller, writer, and editor from Chicago, Illinois, will try to defend their lead over Jack Weller, a law student originally from San Diego, California, and Sadie Goldberger, an interpreter from Columbia, Maryland. Though Weller and Goldberg were both tough players to beat, Roman appears to have an uncanny massive lead heading into today's episode. Still, being Jeopardy!, the dice of fortune can still flip in any direction.

Jeopardy! is arguably one of the most popular game shows in the world owing to its offbeat format and engaging nature. Having been on air since the early 1960s, the show has garnered huge coverage, attention, and a fanbase that stretches across the globe. The game show is played between three contestants and relies heavily on general knowledge. Alongside these factors, the final round is also pivotal in the show's ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many things that set it apart. Additionally, it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. This quality enables viewers to be an active part of the game. Usually, viewers do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. But this can come with its own share of problems. To ease the process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode of the show below. Scroll on.

October 28, 2022, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Artists"

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Sabena Airlines commissioned a painting by this artist, "L'Oiseau de Ciel," a bird whose body is filled with clouds in a blue sky."

This is a category that cannot be predicted in any possible way. As vast as it already is, the show made it difficult by not narrowing it down to any region, time, or particular art form. The participants have to deal with a little surprise in the next round.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, October 28, 2022

The final answer for the upcoming round of the show reads as follows:

Solution: René François Ghislain Magritte.

The Belgian artist René Magritte is one of the foremost surrealist artists of his time. He was commissioned by Sabena Airlines to pain L'Oiseau de Ciel.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, October 28, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are writer and editor Rowan Ward, law student Jack Weller and interpreter Sadie Goldberger.

The winner of this round will get a place in the Tournament of Champions.

