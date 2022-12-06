Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, December 5, 2022

Jeopardy! is all set to air a new episode on December 5, 2022, bringing back the towering Cris Pannullo, who has already established himself as one of the best players in the game show's history. Pannullo has won 20 games in a row, making it a landmark achievement in the previous game. He will play for his 21st win in the upcoming round. He is also very close to breaking some jaw-dropping records besides being the best player of season 39 so far.

In the upcoming episode, Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, will try to maintain his winning streak against Steph Martin, an editor, writer, and proofreader from Lakewood, Colorado, and Ben Hebert, a shipping manager from Chicago, Illinois. Pannullo has already amassed a staggering $710,865 and intends to continue. Given that he faces a formidable opponent, he may finally succumb to a new champion after surviving a few scares the previous week.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

Jeopardy!



Did Cris secure his 20th win? Find out with these highlights:

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

December 5, 2022, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"In 2009, during a 20th anniversary celebration, it was called “an edifice of fear. On Nov. 9, it became a place of joy”

This question is from the category "Landmarks." This is yet another geography topic, something that Cris Pannullo has time and again triumphed at. But as this is a rather general topic, others may also have a good chance against him.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, December 5, 2022

The solution to the upcoming round's final question reads as follows:

Solution: Berlin Wall

The quote in question came from Horst Köhler, the former German President who celebrated the tearing down of the Berlin Wall with this quote. The tearing down of the wall marked the unification of West Germany and East Germany.

Jeopardy! contestants today- December 5, 2022

Jeopardy!



Give it up for super-champ Cris Pannullo's 20th win

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, Steph Martin, an editor, writer, and proofreader from Lakewood, Colorado, and Ben Hebert, a shipping manager from Chicago, Illinois.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

