Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Jeopardy! is all set for its next episode on May 31, 2022, with 12-day champion Ryan Long returning for another round, building on his magnificent streak. The game of Jeopardy! is very dependent on general knowledge and the ability to perform under pressure. Ryan Long has so far demonstrated all these qualities and established himself as one of the finest players to grace this already brilliant season.

The American game show has quietly made its way to the top, originally beginning in 1964, and airing 38 seasons to date. Jeopardy! is popular for its offbeat format and engaging nature. The final round of Jeopardy! is also one of the most important aspects of the show's soaring popularity.

The offbeat final round is extremely intriguing for the contestants, and it also allows viewers from across the world to participate from the comfort of their homes. The viewers can be a part of the game by guessing the final answer ahead of the episode. But not everyone has the level of knowledge or trivia skill to guess every answer correctly. That's where we come in. Read on to find out the clues and solutions for the final question of Jeopardy! for May 31, 2022.

Clue and solution to the May 31, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The final question of Jeopardy! has an offbeat format where the answer is provided to the contestants and they have to figure out the question.

The category for May 31, 2022, is "Novel Quotes." This is a perfect category for literature enthusiasts.

Clue: Referring to the book’s title, this character says, “I know it’s a poem by Robert Burns”

Solution: Holden Caulfield.

Holden Caulfield is a fictional character in J.D. Salinger's The Catcher in the Rye. Holden spoke this line in a discussion with his sister Phoebe in the 22nd chapter of the book.

The final round also gives the participants a tough choice. They can either play the round and risk everything they have won in the previous rounds or walk away from the final round and keep their earnings. The final round has been the downfall for most big names in the show, including Matt Amadio, Amy Schneider, and most recently Mattea Roach, all of whom were part of this brilliant 38th season.

The game is played between three participants. The upcoming round will be played between 12-day champion Ryan Long, a Software Engineer from Originally Los Angeles, California, Kenny Liew, and architect Carrisa Faroughi from Falls Church, Virginia.

Read on to find out more about the topic of today's final question.

More about Holden Caulfield

Considered as one of the most important fictional characters in 20th-century American Literature, Holden Caulfield is the narrator and protagonist of J.D. Salinger's acclaimed novel, The Catcher in the Rye. Over the years since the book's release, Caulfield has become a symbol of teenage rebellion.

Sallinger has used the same title character for other short stories, but the details are inconsistent with the Caulfield in The Catcher in the Rye. In the novel, Holden recounts a week in New York City during the Christmas break of 1948.

Sallinger himself shares a close bond with the character and has prevented any films or other forms of publication on Holden Caulfield or the book. Caulfield remains one of the most memorable characters in American literature.

