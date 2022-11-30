Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The upcoming round of Jeopardy! is ready to go on air on November 30, 2022, bringing back the now-familiar Cris Pannullo, who continues to excel in his streak with little sign of slowing down. Although the contestants displayed some competitive play in the previous episode of the 39th season, it was not enough to challenge Pannullo, who has amassed $566,344 over the course of his 16-day streak.

In the upcoming round, Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, will face off against Sheila Anderson, a philanthropic advisor from Seattle, Washington, and Matt Harvey, a healthcare administrator from Providence, Rhode Island. Cris has been the strongest contestant of the 39th season and does not appear to be weakening. He will be remembered for the rest of the season due to his trivia knowledge.

Jeopardy! is by far one of the most popular shows in the world, owing to its engaging nature and offbeat format. It originally began in the 1960s and has continued its long and consistent reign throughout the changing phases of society. Currently, it is still considered one of the most relevant shows in the world. Alongside its unique format, the final round is one of the most important reasons for the show's growing popularity.

In the final round, participants are provided with a number of challenges that make it unique. But more importantly, it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

However, doing this every day can be a cumbersome process. To ease this process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

November 29, 2022, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The question for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! reads:

"This father was the only man among the 13 plaintiffs in a class-action case filed in 1951."

This question is from the category "Names in U.S. History," and is incredibly broad and difficult. The above-listed question is also not easy and should pose a significant challenge to the participants.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This often makes things much more interesting.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The clue and solution to the final question read as follows:

Clue: This father was the only man among the 13 plaintiffs in a class-action case filed in 1951.

Solution: Oliver Brown.

Oliver Brown was a Topeka welder and one of the 13 plaintiffs in the popular Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



The three contestants for the upcoming round are Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, Sheila Anderson, a philanthropic advisor from Seattle, Washington, and Matt Harvey, a healthcare administrator from Providence, Rhode Island.

As the days go by, the stakes for Pannullo get higher and higher. It would be interesting to see if any of the new contestants manage to break his streak.

