Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Jeopardy! is one of the most talked-about game shows in America, It is now considered top-tier entertainment among both old and new fans. Despite a long history of 38 seasons, the show has managed to retain its exciting and offbeat nature without coming across as dated. The show continues to gain younger fans today, which is a sign of its brilliance.

The ongoing season of the show happens to be one of the most popular ever in its illustrious history owing to some exceptional contestants like Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, and most recently Mattea Roach. Their unforgettable streaks have won over the hearts of thousands of fans all over the globe.

Jeopardy! tests the contestants' general knowledge and trivia. Three contestants usually fight it out amongst themselves for a hefty cash prize. Winners, and especially those who manage to extend their streaks, stand the chance to win enormous amount.

The final question of the show is one of its best aspects because it encourages audience participation. Guessing the right answer to the final question ahead of the round makes the audience feel more immersed and engaged during the episode.

If you are looking for the answer to the final question of Jeopardy! for May 11, 2022, scroll on.

Clue and solution to the May 11 Final Jeopardy!

The category for May 11, 2022, is "Say it in Italian."

Clue: It’s an Italian word for “mercy,” but also the name of a movie character who kills Stracci and Carlo.

Solution: Clemenza.

Peter Clemenza is a character from Mario Puzo's acclaimed novel, The Godfather. The novel was adapted to screen by Francis Ford Coppola in 1972, where Richard Castellano played the seasoned criminal. The surname "Clemenza" literally translates to "mercy."

The final round of Jeopardy! has a unique format. The solution is provided to the contestants at the beginning, and they have to figure out the answer. However, this round is not mandatory. Participants can play at the risk of losing their earnings if they want to continue their streak or they can bow out with the amount they have accumulated over the other rounds.

The upcoming episode of the show will feature 1-day champion Mallory Kass, wine import manager Micaela Tuttle and high school math teacher Daniel Nguyen.

More about Clemenza

Peter Clemenza was one of the original caporegimes of the Corleone family in The Godfather universe, and one of the oldest friends of Vito Corleone (played by Marlon Brando in the film). Clemenza was one of the most important side characters in the story and his role was crucial in triggering certain events.

