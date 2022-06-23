Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - June 23, 2022, Thursday

A new weekday brings a fresh episode of the acclaimed game show Jeopardy!. Being one of the oldest and most popular shows on American television, Jeopardy! has time and again impressed viewers with its quirky offbeat format and massively engaging content. In the upcoming episode, marketing lecturer Jeff Weinstock, who beat the six-day champion Megan Wachspress, will return to face history professor Whitney Wood and lawyer Andrew Lewis.

Last night's final round saw Megan Wachspress dramatically lose to Jeff Weinstock. This reminds us how unpredictable the current season has been. It also recorded some remarkable streaks with players like Matt Amadio, Amy Schneider, and Mattea Roach. Since Ryan Long's streak ended, a lot of people have come and gone in quick succession in recent episodes.

Along with its other redeeming qualities, the game show is well-known for its unusual final round, in which viewers can participate. Over the years of its existence, Jeopardy! fans have made it a common habit to guess the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, as the questions vary to a great degree in topics, it may often be difficult for the average viewer to guess every answer correctly. That is where we come in. Below we have summed up the question, answer, and other important details about the upcoming episode. Have a look.

What is today's Final Jeopardy! question? June 23, Thursday

The question for the final round on June 23, 2022, is:

"This classic album by a southern rocker gets its title from a a civil war quote by a union admiral."

The category for the upcoming round is "Classic Albums." This is an intriguing topic for all the music enthusiasts out there. The game show has not had a topic like this for quite some time.

The final round follows an odd format where the solution is provided to the participants and they have to figure out the question. This has time and again made the game much more interesting.

Clue and solution to the June 23, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Solution: Damn the Torpedoes.

Damn the Torpedoes by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers famously got its title from the 1864 speech by Admiral David Farragut in the Battle of Mobile Bay. He said, "Damn the torpedoes! Four bells. Captain Drayton, go ahead! Jouett, full speed."

Damn the Torpedoes was Tom Petty and the Heartbreaker's third studio album. It was released in October 1979 to great critical and commercial acclaim, reaching number 2 on the Billboard album chart.

The final round also presents the player with a dilemma. They can either participate in the final round and stand the risk of losing their entire winning for the day or walk away and lose the chance of extending their streaks. The final round has been the downfall of many great players in the past.

Jeopardy! contestants today - June 23, 2022

The three contestants for today's round are returning champion Jeff Weinstock, history professor Whitney Wood and lawyer Andrew Lewis. While Jeff has beaten Wachspress to establish his stronghold in the game, it is still too early to comment on his success.

