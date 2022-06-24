Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - June 24, 2022, Friday

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a brand new episode ahead of the weekend. The upcoming episode will see returning champion Jeff Weinstock face off against technology professional Joe Feldmann and psychotherapist Lauren Drinkwater. The general knowledge-based game has seen a lot of ups and downs in the previous week.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows in the world, which originally began in 1964. The game show has captivated viewers for decades with its offbeat nature and engaging content. This particular season of the show has been among the best, owing to some excellent contestants like Matt Amadio, Amy Schneider, Mattea Roach, and Ryan Long.

The final round of the game show is also a big reason for its growing popularity. The final round follows an odd format and makes room for viewer participation. Over the years, guessing the correct answer to the final question has become a common habit for Jeopardy! fans around the world.

But not every viewer has the level of trivia skill needed to crack every question day after day, especially since the categories vary significantly. To ease the trouble, we have compiled the question, answer, and other details about the upcoming episode below.

What is today's Final Jeopardy! question? June 24, Friday

The final question for June 24, 2022, is:

"Each of the 3 films for which he won an Oscar, from 1975, 1983, and 1997, also garnered a best lead actress Oscar."

The category for today's final round is "Oscar-Winning Actors." Now, this is an easier topic than most others in the game show, mainly because it is a much narrower field. Many viewers may be able to figure this one out on their own.

The final round follows an odd format, where the questions are given to the players, and they have to figure out the answer. This format has made the game much more interesting.

Clue and solution to the June 24, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The category for the upcoming episode's final round is "Oscar-winning actors."

Clue: Each of the 3 films for which he won an Oscar, from 1975, 1983, and 1997, also garnered the best lead actress Oscar.

Solution: Jack Nicholson.

Jack Nicholson, the most nominated actor in the history of the Academy Awards, won three Oscars in 1975, 1983, and 1997. The three films for which the prolific actor won the prestigious award are One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Terms of Endearment, and As Good As It Gets. Out of them, he won the Oscar for best supporting actor for Terms of Endearment. Nicholson continues to be one of the best actors in the world.

The final round also puts the participants in a tough spot by giving a difficult choice. They can either participate in the final round to extend their streak or walk away from it. By participating in the round, they also run the risk of losing their entire winning streak for the rest of the day. Many big names suffered a loss in the final round.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, June 24, 2022

The contestants for the upcoming episode are two-day champion Jeff Weinstock, technology professional Joe Feldmann, and psychotherapist Lauren Drinkwater. Jeff began his winning streak by beating Megan Wachspress and has played another impressive round in the previous episode.

Catch him trying to extend his streak on the latest episode of Jeopardy!. Stay tuned for more updates.

