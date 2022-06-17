Today's Heardle answer: Friday, June 17, 2022

Heardle, one of the most popular browser-based gaming apps, is back with another daily challenge for the music and gaming nerds. The game rose to popularity for its quirky premise after releasing in early 2022. Heardle is an intriguing twist on the already popular premise of Wordle, the renowned word-guessing game that has captivated players for a long time.

The rules of Heardle are very easy to understand. In short, players are given six attempts and a small part of an unknown song's intro, and they must figure out the correct song by listening to it. With each failed attempt, the duration of the provided clip increases, making it easier for players. But the goal is to guess the song in as few attempts as possible.

Sarah @cherrylipqueen



🟩



heardle.app I don’t know how people aren’t getting today’s #Heardle #107 instantly. One of the most instantly recognisable songs ever. I don’t know how people aren’t getting today’s #Heardle #107 instantly. One of the most instantly recognisable songs ever. 🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️heardle.app

However, players often struggle to figure out the correct answer as the daily challenge songs vary in genres, era, and artists. That's where we can help out. We have compiled the solution, clues, and other details below for a smoother Heardle experience.

Heardle clues and answers for Friday, June 17, 2022

The songs for the daily challenge of Heardle are generally picked from a list of most-streamed songs from the last decade. It makes things easier for most players but is especially advantageous for contemporary music listeners and enthusiasts.

Here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, that may help you figure out the correct answer for today's daily challenge:

"This is listed as a hip-hop/crunk&B song on Wikipedia. It was released in 2004. It stayed on top of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for 12 straight weeks and was a number one hit in several other countries, including the U.K. Time magazine called this the best song of 2004 and MTV said it was the most-played song of that year. It won the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and was nominated for Record of the Year."

If these clues are not enough, the correct answer is shared below.

The correct answer for today's Heardle is Yeah! by Usher (feat. Lil Jon and Ludacris).

More about Yeah!

Yeah! is a single by American R&B singer Usher. It was written by Sean Garrett, Patrick J. Que Smith, Robert McDowell, LRoc, Ludacris, and Lil Jon. The song was a part of Usher's fourth studio album, Confessions (2004), and it was a superhit that topped the charts in the US for 12 consecutive weeks. Yeah! also received a great response in other countries and regions. It is widely considered one of the best songs of the time.

Sean Garrett, one of the primary songwriters of Yeah!, said that the different approach is what worked for the song. He said in an interview:

"When I first did ‘Yeah’ for Usher — before anybody heard the record, it was so different that it just took everybody by surprise. I had the same reaction to ‘Break Up’ by Mario. It was like, ‘I don’t know about this one; the beat’s a little different.’ But that’s what I do. If you look at my catalog, I try to swing the pendulum. I’m known for records like ‘London Bridge’ for Fergie."

Yeah! was certified platinum by RIAA. The song has sold over 4 million copies around the world.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far