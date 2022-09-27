Today's Heardle: Here are clues and answer for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Music lovers worldwide wait for the new Heardle challenge every day. The musical puzzle shares the starting bits of a popular song’s intro for players to guess its title. It can get tricky to guess, but the game offers six chances for players to guess.

With each unsuccessful guess, the length of the intro track increases, making it easier for you to guess. The goal is to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle has been garnering massive popularity on social media ever since its release in early 2022. The game is conceptually similar to the equally popular browser-based game Wordle.

Take a look at some clues and interesting details about the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs chosen for the daily challenges are among the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. Naturally, this offers a slight edge to those who listen to contemporary music, but casual listeners can still give it a shot, as most of the songs the app puts out every day are classics or smash hits played worldwide.

If you’re struggling to recollect the name of the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge, then here are some crucial clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you:

''This song can be found on the third studio album for an American solo artist. The name for this artist consists of two words. The title is a phrase you might use to describe someone who have been previously been in a relationship with. While the album it appears on was released in 2010, this song was released as a single in 2011.''

If you still haven’t figured it out, scroll down to find the correct answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is The One That Got Away by Katy Perry.

More details about The One That Got Away by Katy Perry

The One That Got Away was released on September 30, 2011, as part of Katy Perry’s hit album, Teenage Dreams. The song has an upbeat tempo that fans of modern pop and R&B would undoubtedly love. The lyrics describe the feeling of being in love for the first time as a teenager.

The critically acclaimed music video of the song, helmed by noted filmmaker Floria Sigismondi, stars actor Diego Luna as Katy Perry’s lover. The song was a massive commercial success and received high praise from critics, who raved about the song’s fun, charming tone and simplicity.

Katy Perry garnered mainstream success with the release of her second album, titled One of the Boys, which featured many memorable songs like Waking Up in Vegas, Hot n’ Cold, and I Kissed a Girl, to name a few.

Over the years, Perry has attained massive global fame and generated a widespread fan following among pop music lovers. She is among the most commercially successful artists and one of the most influential pop stars of the last decade.

