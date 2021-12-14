Tom Cruise cake gift: All about the star's famous White Chocolate Coconut Bundt from Doan's Bakery

American actor Tom Cruise reportedly flew his private plane 5,500 miles across the Atlantic to distribute baked goods among his "Mission: Impossible" crew members who are based in London.

Reports suggest that the 59-year-old actor wanted to give a sweet surprise to his team from his favorite bakery, which is situated in Los Angeles, United States.

The news comes after comedian Rosie O'Donnell posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account showing champagne-golden wraps and coconut-shredding covered cake inside.

The post left Instagrammers praising Cruise's gesture and wondering about the taste of his sweet gesture.

One user wrote:

"I love that he sends this to you!"

Another user wrote:

"Omg!!!! Coconut!!! I need to see a sliced piece! What’s inside?"

A third user commented:

"How’s it taste?!?"

Priced at $50 each, Doan's Bakery located in Woodland Hills, California, prepares the sweet White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake. The celebrities and A-listers on Cruise's list, who have received it, have nicknamed it as "Tom Cruise Cake."

The famous White Chocolate Bundt Cake was first baked in 1984 by the cakery owner Karen Doan. The cake is comprised of bits of white chocolate, a generous layer of cream cheese with toasted coconut shredding sprinkled on top.

Speaking about the Christmas cake gesture, an insider told media outlet The Sun:

"It is extravagant, but Tom is an incredibly generous person and he wanted to do something special for everyone who has worked on the movie with him."

Is this the first time Tom Cruise has sent cakes?

This is not the first time that Tom Cruise has sent his favorite cake from Doan's Bakery to other people. The Jerry Maguire actor, who got introduced to this bakery by his ex-wife Katie Holmes, has previously sent this sweet goodness to his co-actors and friends.

The list includes Angela Bassett, Cobie Smulders, Barbara Walters, Kirsten Dunst, Jimmy Fallon, Henry Cavill, Rosie O'Donnell, and James Corden.

Dunst, who acted in Interview With a Vampire with Tom Cruise, revealed on the Graham Norton Show that the latter sends her Christmas cake every year.

"We call it the Cruise cake in my house. It's just this coconut cake but it's the best coconut cake I've ever had in my life."

Cruise, however, does not indulge in confectionery while he is training for a movie.

As per reports, the actor sends everyone cakes and waits for them to call him about how amazing the cake is.

Edited by Prem Deshpande