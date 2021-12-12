Watch: Becky Lynch stunned with Charlotte Flair's kayfabe-breaking gesture after SmackDown

Charlotte Flair's wholesome gesture towards Becky Lynch after last night's SmackDown has left fans in awe.

Lynch and Flair are bitter rivals on WWE TV. The former best friends had an incredible outing at Survivor Series 2021, which Big Time Becks won. She couldn't control her tears after her big win over The Queen that night.

After last night's SmackDown, the fans in attendance were treated to an explosive dark match. The Fatal Four-Way bout featured Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Sasha Banks. The match ended with Banks pinning Lynch for a big win. Several cameras caught a heartfelt moment between The Man and Flair, immediately after The Boss' win.

As can be seen in the following clips, Charlotte Flair proceeded to leave the ringside area with her SmackDown Women's title secured in her hand. As she was leaving, she grabbed Lynch's RAW Women's title and handed it over to her. If the video is any indication, Lynch was taken aback by Flair's gesture as well.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were once inseparable

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were the best of friends, back in the day. They grew apart as time passed and Flair confirmed the same in an interview. Their awkward "Championship Exchange" segment on an episode of SmackDown led to a heated backstage confrontation. The duo incorporated this real-life heat in the buildup to their Survivor Series match.

After beating The Queen at Survivor Series, a teary-eyed Lynch had the following to say about her:

"Even watching the video packages, I got a little emotional... to see where we came from, to where we are now, and the hatred going out there... it's so sad. That's somebody I loved so much, I trusted with my life. We've been through everything together, we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now. I just wanted to rip her apart out there... And I don't know if I'm happy or sad about that but I got the win. And now she knows she can't deny it. I'm the better woman," said Becky Lynch.

Fans are going gaga over Charlotte Flair's sweet gesture towards Becky Lynch after SmackDown. Judging by the replies to the video, fans are sure that Lynch and Flair's relationship is only going to improve in the coming days.

What do you make of Charlotte Flair's gesture towards Becky Lynch after SmackDown went off air? Sound off in the comments below!

