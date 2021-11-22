Watch: Becky Lynch in tears after Survivor Series win; shares honest thoughts on Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch couldn't hold back her tears backstage after defeating Charlotte Flair in an inter-brand match at Survivor Series 2021.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair faced off in a huge RAW vs SmackDown match at tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view. The former best friends gave it all in an attempt to emerge victorious, but it was the RAW Women's Champion who stood tall in the end.

Becky Lynch was interviewed backstage following her big win over "The Queen," and here's what she had to say:

"Even watching the video packages, I got a little emotional... to see where we came from, to where we are now, and the hatred going out there... it's so sad. That's somebody I loved so much, I trusted with my life. We've been through everything together, we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now. I just wanted to rip her apart out there. I didn't break her arm like I wanted to, like I set out to do. And I don't know if I'm happy or sad about that but I got the win. And now she knows, she can't deny it. I'm the better woman," said Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were incredibly close back in the day

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were the best of friends from the very beginning, back when they were in NXT. The two women made their way to the main roster in 2015, along with Sasha Banks. Charlotte Flair spent the majority of her WWE main roster run in the main event scene, while Lynch had to scratch and claw her way to the top for a long time.

At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair became two of the first three women to headline The Show of Shows. Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Flair to create history that night.

A short while ago, Becky Lynch and Flair got into a backstage altercation following their disastrous "Championship Exchange" segment on SmackDown. Lynch and Flair have been feuding on WWE TV ever since, and the two have finally settled their score.

Becky Lynch has put down Charlotte Flair. She certainly doesn't seem happy at all though, over losing Flair's friendship in the process.

