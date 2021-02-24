Tom Holland shares a meme as he continues to troll fans over Spider-Man 3 title reveal

The MCU's Peter Parker, Tom Holland, continues to troll fans by remain tight-lipped about the swirling rumours related to a possible multi-verse being set up in the upcoming Spider-Man film.

The 24-year old actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke about his upcoming projects, particularly the Russo brothers's next film "Cherry."

The upcoming crime drama stars Tom Holland in a far more serious role, which marks a departure from his youthful portrayal of Peter Parker.

However, his interview ended up leaving scores of fans across the globe disappointed, as there were no slip-ups or major leaks from his end this time around.

Tom Holland addresses some of the rumors surrounding #SpiderMan3 once again on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show. pic.twitter.com/d1keL4WT80 — Spider-Man 3 News (@spideysnews) February 24, 2021

A majority of fans tuned in to Jimmy Fallon, hoping that Tom Holland would finally reveal the title of Spider-Man 3, after he and his co-stars Jacob Batalon and Zendaya wreaked havoc online with their starkly different titles earlier in the day.

Alas, to their disappointment, Tom Holland remained tight-lipped about any such leaks and seemed to entirely bypass the issue of his earlier social media shenanigans.

Post his interview, he took to Twitter to share a hilarious GIF of himself literally sipping the tea, with regards to the drama that his posts had created online:

As a result of his tongue-in-cheek response to the online ruckus, several fans took to Twitter to express frustration over his dogged attempts to not let anything out of the bag.

Tom Holland leaves Twitter in suspense, as his trolling continues

The upcoming installment of the MCU's Spider-Man franchise has generated a lot of buzz online due to a plethora of rumours doing the rounds online.

From Jamie Foxx's Electro to Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, a number of characters from previous Spider-Man films are rumoured to return alongside Tom Holland in the film, which fans strongly believe will usher in the multi-verse.

On being asked by Jimmy Fallon about the possibility of his Spider-Man predecessors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire making an appearance in the film, Tom Holland feigned surprise himself as he casually remarked:

"It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet . I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end . It would be a miracle if they kept that from me, but at the moment there is no cameo from the two boys"

The star also went on to sarcastically comment that he is a "trusted member of the Avengers" who "hasn't really spoiled anything, before breaking out into laughter.

With his persistent attempts to dodge the curveballs being thrown at him, fans were left desperately searching for answers, as they hilariously responded to his meme:

tom don’t do this to us plS — mandy | 2 & 87 | SM3 + S&B lockdown (@willowswylan) February 24, 2021

They're teasing the multiverse...a different title in each reality pic.twitter.com/tF2mnv85aC — Jayden Marvel (@GemBiscuits) February 24, 2021

Vision too pic.twitter.com/eJhbj7v55c — IT’S BEEN AGATHA ALL ALONG (@arabiankngt) February 24, 2021

tell us more, c’mon pic.twitter.com/CzXoEF6zG8 — ludovica saw cherry (@sgfgludovica) February 24, 2021

just tell us what we need to know and we won’t tell anyone pic.twitter.com/vqYOgQVj7g — lesley. 🥀 (@lesley_299) February 24, 2021

pic.twitter.com/zdLZo43FzU — 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 | 𝐦𝐜𝐮 𝐞𝐫𝐚 ᗢ (@_parkervx) February 24, 2021

With his recent social media activity causing a panic attack among fans, it looks like Tom Holland is certainly enjoying himself via a series of trolls.

Until an official title is confirmed by Marvel, fans remain hopeful that the MCU's Spider-Man just might return to his old ways and leak something monumental.