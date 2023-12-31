Tom Wilkinson's net worth explored as Full Monty actor passes away at 75

Tom Wilkinson, the English actor known for films like The Full Monty, Shakespeare In Love, and Batman Begins, has passed away at 75. He died at home, in the presence of his wife and family.

According to CNN, Wilkinson’s publicist, Nancy Seltzer, shared the news of his demise on December 29, 2023. The statement read:

"It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on 30 December. His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time."

The actor had a net worth of $12 million which he accumulated with his extensive film and television acting work over a nearly 50-year career, as per Idol Net Worth.

Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson dies aged 75, George Clooney and others pay tribute

Thomas Geoffrey Wilkinson OBE, known professionally as Tom Wilkinson, was born on February 5, 1948, in Wharfedale, United Kingdom. The actor learned his acting skills at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada).

In 1986, he got his first major screen role in the mini-series First Among Equals, based on Jeffrey Archer’s bestselling novel.

As per The Guardian, he married his co-star Diana Hardcastle in 1988 and had two daughters. The couple also played on-screen husband and wife in The Kennedys in 2011 and the 2014 action film, Good People.

He was greatly known for his role as Gerald Arthur Cooper in The Full Monty. He received a Bafta for best supporting actor for his performance.

He reprised the role of Gerald when a Disney+ streaming series revisited the characters after 26 years, as per BBC.

In 2011, Tom Wilkinson appeared in an interview with the Guardian to reveal that he had almost passed on the role. He said:

"I was simultaneously offered the lead in a TV series and a possible part in a low-budget movie. I remember phoning a friend and he said, ‘Take the TV, take the TV’. But I didn’t follow his advice, and the TV turned out to be cr*p."

When the interviewer suggested that he had earned stardom at a relatively later stage than his peers, Tom disagreed and said:

"I’ve always been quite successful. I was a leading performer in stage, and getting great roles on television. I saw a lot of my friends doing films, and there’s a bit of you that says: ‘I want to sit down with the big boys.'"

The actor had accumulated a wealth of $12 million with more than 130 film and TV credits. Tom Wilkinson passed away beside his family on December 30, 2023, as per CNN. The cause of death has not been disclosed as of yet.

George Clooney, who worked alongside Wilkinson in the 2007 legal thriller Michael Clayton, paid tribute to the actor while speaking with Variety magazine. He said:

"Tom made every project better. Made every actor better. He was the epitome of elegance and he will be dearly missed by all of us."

Another one of Tom Wilkinson's most notable performances was In the Bedroom (2001). He was rewarded with an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance. The actor portrayed the role of a father coping with tragedy and revenge, as per IMDb.

Along with the BAFTA Award (and six nominations), Tom Wilkinson also won a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award and had nominations for two Academy Awards and two Laurence Olivier Awards, during his career.

Tom Wilkinson is survived by his wife, Diana Hardcastle, and two daughters, Alice and Mollie. As per BBC, there has been no news about a memorial or a funeral.