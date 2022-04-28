"Tone down the arrogance": Fans slam Mr. Nazaire after new suitor ruffled some feathers on The Courtship

USA Network's The Courtship is back with a brand new episode with a fair share of drama and romance on Wednesday. The reality dating show that premiered on March 6, 2022, has become very popular amongst fans, primarily because its concept is different and more interesting than the classic dating shows on American television.

It follows the journey of the lead, Nicole Remy, who is trying to find love in an environment inspired by Regency-era England, inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. She is also supported by her trusted court - father Claude, mother Claire, sister Danie and best friend, Tessa.

This week, the suitors try and spend more time with Nicole and forge deeper connections with her. However, the new suitor, Mr. Miles Nazaire, came in strong with his entrance and initial contact with the lead. Fellow Briton did not hold back and was ready to battle out for her.

Among the sixteen suitors who initially fought for the lead, three new suitors have made appearances at regular intervals on the show. However, only six suitors remain, which means that Nicole is inching closer to finding the love of her life and a potential partner she is looking to marry.

Fans react to The Courtship's suitor Mr. Nazaire battling it out for Nicole's attention

This week is the Battle of the Brits. The new suitor, Mr. Miles Nazaire, ruffled some feathers while at dinner. While Mr. Cones interrupted Mr. Remy's toast, the latest addition used his time sitting beside Nicole to spend some time with her and even flirt with her. But fellow Briton Mr. Charlie Mumbray was right opposite him, trying to get ahead of the new member.

Read on to find out what the fans have to say about the battle between the Britons.

Future Dr. Weknowdis @jamiegamernerd I cannot be the only person who hates the “last Brit standing” bit… Charlie is adorable and Miles would have been attractive in 2007 before we knew better. #TheCourtship I cannot be the only person who hates the “last Brit standing” bit… Charlie is adorable and Miles would have been attractive in 2007 before we knew better. #TheCourtship

Miss D. 📚 🎀 📺 🎬 @bonobochick



Papa & Mama Remy are back! Time for #TheCourtship ep 1x08. I'm hoping producer plant Mr. Nazaire goes home. I do like that Mr. Mumbray is stepping up. I like the bond between the original suitors.Papa & Mama Remy are back! Time for #TheCourtship ep 1x08. I'm hoping producer plant Mr. Nazaire goes home. I do like that Mr. Mumbray is stepping up. I like the bond between the original suitors. Papa & Mama Remy are back! https://t.co/0bkOKa8iqk

Deidre @Yankeefan2975 Hope Charlie Mumbray is getting plenty of screen time and alone time with Nicole Remy. #TheCourtship #TheCourtship USA #TheCourtship NBC Hope Charlie Mumbray is getting plenty of screen time and alone time with Nicole Remy. #TheCourtship #TheCourtshipUSA #TheCourtshipNBC

Jules @JuliaonRandom Lol, Ms. Remy just invited the equivalent of the one for me-one for you(the producers). Chapman and Bochicchio are clearly her top two at this point. Mumbray and Nazaire are clearly for the producers. #TheCourtship Lol, Ms. Remy just invited the equivalent of the one for me-one for you(the producers). Chapman and Bochicchio are clearly her top two at this point. Mumbray and Nazaire are clearly for the producers. #TheCourtship

What to expect from this episode of The Courtship?

The Courtship aired its 8th episode on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11.00 pm ET on USA Network. New and exciting challenges await the suitors as they fight their way to prove themselves worthy of being the lead's partner. This week's episode saw the cast indulging in some exciting activities that were bound to test the suitors' skills and test them for a potential future with Nicole.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Battle of the Brits reads:

"Mr. and Mrs. Rémy return to host an exquisite dinner for Ms. Rémy and her suitors. At the invite only Parlor Games, uncomfortable secrets are revealed. Then during clay pigeon shooting, Ms. Remy puts the eligible bachelors to the test."

In a preview released by the television network, the lead makes a very tough decision to send someone home. The castle is seen getting emotional as she makes her choice, with the suitors leaning in for a group hug while Nicole escorts a suitor to the carriage back home.

Episode 8 of The Courtship will finally see the parents making their way to the castle and continuing to support their daughter on her journey of love. The past couple of episodes has seen Nicole break numerous rules, taking utmost advantage of her parents' absence. She spent some time with Mr. Lincoln Chapman, including the duo spent the night together, which did not sit well with most suitors.

Last week's episode of The Courtship saw a new suitor, Mr. Miles Nazaire, making his grand appearance at the masquerade ball, enough to keep the other men on their toes, nervous of what was to come ahead. He swept Nicole off her feet with his looks and kind gestures. This did not sit well with the rest of the cast, especially fellow Briton Mr. Bochicchio. He did not make a good impression on the lead's brother, who had replaced the parents to support his sister.

In an exciting turn of events, no one was eliminated last week at the farewell ball, as the lead felt that she didn't get to spend a lot of time with other suitors except the new one; hence, it wasn't justified to send anyone home.

It has been a difficult journey for Nicole on The Courtship as she tries to find the love of her life. Now that the parents are back, the suitors have to buckle up and prove their mettle to impress them and get some alone time with the lead. Who will make the farewell ball and head back home? Will the new suitor make things more difficult for her?

Keep watching The Courtship on USA Network to find out.

Edited by Suchitra