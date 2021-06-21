Tony Lopez reportedly set to become a dad, and Twitter is scandalized 

TikTok star Tony Lopez recently hinted that he is expecting to become a father. The 21-year-old took to Twitter to drop a wish for himself on Father’s Day.
Lopez was also joined by girlfriend Sarah-Jade Bleau, who retweeted his tweet and wished him for the occasion. The sudden indirect announcement has left the internet in shock, with the majority expressing concerns about the child’s well-being.
The latest revelation comes months after Tony Lopez made headlines for alleged charges of grooming and sexual battery. At the beginning of the year, the influencer was accused of online sexual harassment against two minors.
The victims reportedly filed a lawsuit against Tony Lopez for sending them sexually coercive messages.
According to the claims, the TikToker persuaded the minors to send him illicit images of themselves.
He also allegedly tried to lure the accusers into performing sexual acts despite being aware of their age.
Also read: "Is Mike Majlak the father?": Fans react as Lana Rhoades seemingly confirms pregnancy
Twitter reacts to Tony Lopez expecting to become a dad
Tony Lopez rose to prominence for his dancing videos and association with the popular TikTok group, “The Hype House.” With more than 20 million followers on the platform, Lopez is one of the most popular TikTok stars of today.
However, with back-to-back controversies, the content creator had to face the outrage of the online community. He has consistently been under fire since the allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.
The social media influencer was heavily criticized and immediately “canceled” for his actions. Tony Lopez was also deemed as a “groomer” and “predator” following the alleged sexual offense charges.
Due to that, the news of Lopez’s supposed impending fatherhood did not sit well with the internet. Netizens took to Twitter to express concerns about the supposed child's safety and well-being:
Also read: Zoe Laverne reveals she might be pregnant, and the internet can't believe it
As exclusively reported by TMZ, Tony Lopez previously denied all allegations of sexual offense against him. In an official statement, he claimed that the accusations were false:
“These allegations are not at all true. I never sent nudes to these women and didn't ask them to send me pictures either. And I certainly wouldn't have sex with someone who told me they were underage."
He also termed the allegations as a “money grab” opportunity and stated that he would not allow the accusers to “slander” his name. Lopez’s girlfriend, Sarah-Jade Bleau, also landed in hot waters after defending the former.
As reactions regarding Lopez's possible fatherhood continue to keep Twitter abuzz, there is no official confirmation from Lopez besides the subtle, unexpected hint on Twitter.
Also read: Lana Rhoades officially announces her pregnancy, Twitter erupts as Mike Majlak tries to contact Maury