Too Hot To Handle: Germany winners - Are Emely and Kevin still together?

Too Hot To Handle: Germany hit Netflix on February 28 and featured 12 singles as they made their way to Mexico to spend time in a tropical and romantic retreat to find love. They were, however, constantly under Lana's watch, and every time they disobeyed her, they paid a price.

The show aims to help singles find love without physical intimacy, and while it may seem hard, some couples made it through. The couple, the winners Emely and Kevin, who walked away with the grand prize, found love on the show and are still together.

Too Hot To Handle: Germany winner’s relationship explored

While on Too Hot To Handle: Germany, the two contestants made a connection early on. However, their journey was far from easy. When Kevin entered the villa, he made it known that he was interested in two women, Laura and Emely. It wasn’t until the next day that he realized that Emely was also interested in him; however, so was Laura.

It led to an early love triangle between the three Too Hot To Handle: Germany; however, Kevin decided to take things forward with Emely, which wasn’t free of controversy either. The Netflix reality show prohibits contestants from having physical intimacy of any type, and every contact has a penalty.

The more severe the crime, the more money gets out of the pot. On their first night together as an official couple, the two caused the group to lose 68,000 euros ($71,751) in total as a result of several offenses. But these weren't their only violations when they were on Too Hot To Handle: Germany.

The winning couple also cost the group money when they spent the night in the private suite and broke other rules, ultimately costing the group 104,000 euros ($109737) out of the initial 200,000 euros.

On February 28, 2023, the two spoke to Glamour about their relationship and the show. Emely stated that she believes it was love at first sight but also thinks that the two had to open up first. She stated that if they had met outside, it wouldn’t have been as intense as it was on the Netflix show.

She said:

"So it’s more like love at second sight."

The publication asked the reality show couple how much “is a good kiss worth,” and Kevin said that he would still pay 6000 euros to kiss his girlfriend and added that while on the show, since the money isn’t right in front of them, it didn’t feel tangible.

Glamour asked them what the show was really about and Kevin said:

"There are very attractive people, and at first you find everyone visually hot. Or just one or the other. But then of course the difficult thing is that you spend so much time together and also sleep in the same bed, just talking the whole time... At some point there is enough talking! Then you want closeness and physical contact. I think that's the difficult part."

Episodes of Too Hot To Handle: Germany is available on Netflix to stream.

Poll : 0 votes