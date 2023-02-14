Top 5 Cardi B songs to add to your playlist

Cardi B has always managed to make headlines for her unapologetic music and passionate lifestyle.

She and her husband/rapper Offset headlined the Hall of Fame pre-Super Bowl party on February 12, where they performed their Grammy-nominated song, Clout, and kissed onstage.

FRG @femalerapgamee Offset and Cardi B performing ‘Clout’ at the Hall of Fame Party tonight in Phoenix, AZ. Offset and Cardi B performing ‘Clout’ at the Hall of Fame Party tonight in Phoenix, AZ. https://t.co/8bowKaCEbV

Clout was released on March 15, 2019, but reached the top 40 of the US Billboard Hot 100 in April of that year, after the release of its music video. While the primary vocalist is Offset, Cardi B is credited with songwriting and appears as a featured artist for the track. Clout was nominated in the category of Best Rap Performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

This article takes a quick look at 5 other hit Cardi B numbers that need to be on your playlist.

Money, Press, and 3 other unmissable Cardi B songs for your playlist

1) Bodak Yellow

People started taking the rapper seriously after she dropped Bodak Yellow, a song from Cardi B's 2018 album Invasion of Privacy.

Bodak Yellow earned two nominations at the 60th Grammy Awards - one in the category of Best Rap Performance and another one for Best Rap Song. The track became the first top 10 hit solo by a female rapper since Nicki Minaj's Anaconda reached #2 back in 2014.

2) Press

Cadi B is often targeted by the paparazzi, and has previously been criticized for her appearance as well as visuals.

This loud, aggressive number is an answer to all of her naysayers, and a message that she just does not care. It was released in 2019 and debuted at the 16th spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

3) I Like It ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

This iconic Cardi B song rose all the way up to no. 2 and spent 33 weeks dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart. While the song itself is catchy and enjoyable, its music video is also quite the visual treat, thanks to its vibrant hues and portrayal of the culture of the Dominican Republic.

4) Money

The rapper delivered this perfectly packaged money-making anthem in October 2019, which went on to reach No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it her 20th song on the chart and her 10th placement in the Top 10.

Money also won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Hip Hop Video.

5) WAP

This song dominated 2020 and gave us memes, Tik Tok dances, reels, and gallons of online content.

For the track, Cardi B was joined by Megan Thee Stallion. What is even more exciting is that it also featured an appearance from Kyle Jenner. Despite the track's popularity and critical acclaim, it was met with a lot of hate, primarily for being offensive and for the use of animals in the music video.

Addressing the backlash in an interview, Cardi said:

"I’ve been really surprised by the reaction, honestly. I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial."

She continued:

"I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song. I didn’t think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know? Like, I’m so used to it. I’m such a freak that I didn’t think it would be a big deal."

Cardi B and Megan performed the song at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. As of March 2022, the song was certified 7× Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

In other news, American fast food chain McDonald's recently introduced a Valentine's Day-special Cardi B and Offset meal. As per USA Today, the meal consists of a cheeseburger with BBQ sauce, a Quarter Pounder with cheese, a large order of fries, an apple pie, a large Coke, and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst.

The meal will be available for a limited time on February 14.

