Top 5 movies starring Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse has just announced her pregnancy with long-time partner, Robert Pattinson. The couple met in 2018 and have been in a relationship ever since.

Waterhouse announced her pregnancy to the world on November 19, 2023, during her performance on the stage of Mexico's Corona Capital Festival. She pointed towards her protruding baby bump and shared the news with the audience.

"I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on. I'm not sure if it's working."

Suki Waterhouse is an English artist with multiple talents. She started off as a model for premium fashion labels and moved to acting. She also explored singing and songwriting in 2016, while also dabbling in photography.

With such an immense plethora of talents at her disposal, Suki Waterhouse is an undeniably versatile artist. With that in mind, we have curated a list of some of the films that you should add to your watchlist if you want to get acquainted with her work.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, Love, Rosie and 3 more films to catch Suki Waterhouse in her element

1) Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is a fantasy action comedy film from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures and Toho. The film is directed by Rob Letterman with a screenplay written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit and Derek Connolly, alongside Letterman, taking inspiration from Nintendo's 2016 video game of the same name.

The film starred Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy, Ken Watanabe, Suki Waterhouse and others in pivotal roles. Because it is the first live action Pokémon film, it received praise for its visuals but lost favorability for its storyline. It however was a box-office hit, grossing over $450 million, and also warranting a sequel.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"When ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, his son Tim embarks on a journey to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu, a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery."

"Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world— they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe."

Suki Waterhouse plays Ditto, who acts like Howard Clifford's female bodyguard, Ms. Norman.

2) Love, Rosie

Love, Rosie is a British romantic comedy from the house of Lionsgate. The film was directed by Christian Ditter with Juliette Towhidi writing the screenplay for the film, which was based on Cecelia Ahern's 2004 novel, Where Rainbows End.

The film starred Lily Collins and Sam Claflin in central roles alongside Suki Waterhouse, Christian Cooke, Jaime Winstone and others in pivotal roles. The film tanked at the box office. However, the performances received appreciation, and it was also Suki Waterhouse's first break in Hollywood in 2014.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Rosie and Alex have been best friends since they were 5, so they couldn't possibly be right for one another...or could they? When it comes to love, life and making the right choices, these two are their own worst enemies."

Waterhouse played Bethany Williams, a model who got involved with Alex, Rosie's best friend and the male lead in the film.

3) Misbehaviour

Misbehaviour is a British comedy drama from the house of Walt Disney Studios. Philippa Lowthorpe directed the movie with a screenplay written by Gaby Chiappe and Rebecca Frayn.

The film starred Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Greg Kinnear, Keeley Hawes and Suki Waterhouse alongside others in pivotal roles. The film received general praise for its well-written screenplay. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by US comedy legend, Bob Hope. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the planet with over 100 million viewers. Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the competition.

Not only that, when the show resumed, the result caused uproar: the winner was not the Swedish favourite but Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World. In a matter of hours, a global audience had witnessed the patriarchy driven from the stage and the Western ideal of beauty turned on its head."

Suki Waterhouse played Sandra Wolsfeld, the Miss United States at the 1970 Miss World pageant.

4) The Broken Hearts Gallery

The Broken Hearts Gallery is a romantic comedy from the house of Sony Pictures. Released in 2020, Natalie Krinsky both directed the film and wrote the screenplay for the film in her directorial debut.

The film starred Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse and others in pivotal roles. The film received praise for the performance by lead cast member, Viswanathan.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY follows the always unique Lucy, a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself."

Suki Waterhouse played Chloe. She is apparently an ex of the male protagonist of the movie, Montgomery's Nick.

5) Assassination Nation

Assassination Nation is a satirical dark comedy thriller from the house of Neon. Both written and directed by Sam Levinson, the film released in theaters in 2018. The film premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival before releasing in theaters in September 2018.

The film starred Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Abra, Hari Nef, Colman Domingo and others in pivotal roles. The film received praise from critics for its visual style but criticized the shallow characters.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"After a malicious data hack exposes the secrets of the perpetually American town of Salem, chaos descents and four girls must fight to survive, while coping with the hack themselves."

Waterhouse played Sarah Lacey, one of the four friends who played the central characters in the movie.

These are some of our top picks if you'd like to explore Suki Waterhouse's repertoire. If you love watching the up and coming actress's works, then these are some great titles that you can catch.