Top 5 new Netflix horror movies to watch this October Friday the 13th

Halloween approaches as the winds get cold and nights get short, but before that, October brings one big event for the spooky season - Friday the 13th. There is no better time to take a deep dive into horror movies while snuggling up in your blankets.

The horror genre is evolving as movies have made a clear shift from jump scares to serious plots with elements of supernatural, murder mysteries, and psychological quirks. Netflix brings forward an exceptional collection of horror movies that is both binge-worthy and perfect for the season, especially when Friday the 13th is around.

Let us look at five horror movies on Netflix to pick and watch for this October, Friday the 13th.

Top five Netflix horror movies to line up for the perfect Friday the 13th movie marathon

1) Creep (2014)

Creep by Patrick Brice and Mark Duplass falls under the found footage psychological horror film - the category to which the worldwide hit Paranormal Activity franchise belongs. The film is produced by Blumhouse Productions, the name behind movies such as Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Get Out, Halloween, Us, and M3GAN, alongside Duplass Brothers Productions.

The movie's creators cast themselves wherein Duplass plays a dying man named Josef who hires a videographer named Aaron (Patrick Brice) to record a video diary for Josef's future child. After receiving positive feedback, a sequel was released on October 24, 2017. While Creep 3 is in the works, catch up on the franchise if you are in the mood for a Friday the 13th Netflix watch party.

2) The Birds (1963)

The holiday season calls for classics, and Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds fits the role. This movie is a natural horror-thriller film based on Daphne du Maurier's book of the same name.

It follows the synopsis that reads,

"A wealthy San Francisco socialite pursues a potential boyfriend to a small Northern California town that slowly takes a turn for the bizarre when birds of all kinds suddenly begin to attack people."

The Hitchcock film was partially inspired by a real-life incident of birds attacking the town of Capitola in California on August 18, 1961, due to poisoning by toxic algae. The Birds makes for a great family watch for Friday the 13th, as it stars Rod Taylor, Jessica Tandy, and Suzanne Pleshette, among others.

3) It Follows (2014)

Under the category of supernatural horror films for a Friday the 13th watch, It Follows is one such movie made for limited release but made it big among critics and cinema lovers. The movie is available on Netflix for a watch as it uses the idea of a recurring nightmare and blends supernatural elements into it.

As the name suggests, It Follows has a supernatural entity following the lead character Jaime "Jay" Height, played by Maika Monroe from Hot Summer Nights (2017). The film was made by director David Robert Mitchell and his co-producers Rebecca Green, Laura D. Smith, David Kaplan, and Erik Rommesmo on a shoestring budget of $1.3 million against a box office collection of $23.3 million worldwide.

4) Under the Shadow (2016)

Under the Shadow is a psychological horror film under the foreign category only meant for those serious about their attachment to horror flicks. This movie that truly lives up to the Friday the 13th spirit. Directed by Babak Anvari, this Persian film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2016, after which it received widespread recognition for being nail-biting in its approach.

Narges Rashidi (A2Z) plays the role of a medical graduate trapped with her daughter inside their house in Iran amidst war when the two feel the presence of another being within the same walls. The film brings together tales of Islamic mythology and the horrors of the present political state of the world to weave a story of resilience.

5) His House (2020)

His House by Remi Weekes is another film picked straight from Sundance. This movie follows the tale of a Sudanese couple in Britain. The official synopsis of the movie rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, states,

"A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town that has an evil lurking beneath the surface."

His House stars Wunmi Mosaku as Rial, Sope Dirisu as Bol, and Matt Smith as Mark in this Friday the 13th special Netflix movie. Remi Weekes received a BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer.

Netflix has a vast collection of horror movies perfect for Friday the 13th. The list above can act as a guide to get one started in deciding the best ones to watch.