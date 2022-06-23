Top 5 sad TikTok songs in June 2022

From happy dances to sad TikTok songs, people are making the most of this application to follow trends and viral songs. While users can use TikTok to express their love, happiness, and excitement, TikTokers are also deeply interested in creating content on the top sad TikTok songs.

These sad TikTok songs give many users the chance to display their acting skills, while some give out some of the other messages through these songs. All in all, these are as massive on the app as trends are. Here is our list of Top 5 sad TikTok songs about the hype in June 2022.

Sad TikTok songs of June 2022 - #5 This City by Sam Fischer

With more than 40 million views, this song by Sam Fischer is rated as one of the top sad TikTok songs as hundreds and thousands of users have used it to create sad and emotional videos.

The song attracts TikTokers to make cover videos, thanks to its versatile lyrics. Users are using the sound to showcase the lights and glitz of a new city. Some users are being extra creative by showing happy faces but sharing sentimental facts and messages at the end of the video.

Sad TikTok songs of June 2022 - #4 Dancing On My Own by Calum Scott

Although being on the list of the top sad TikTok songs of the month, this song is also inspirational in many ways. The song speaks about how being lonely feels. However, for some fans, the strong vocals and beats give them a sense of strength and motivation to move on and improve their lives.

Giving out the message and feeling of “loneliness,” many TikTok users use this song in the same tone. From creating videos with long-lost friends to making rather light-hearted videos that are inspirational as it shows how a young girl dresses herself up in the most beautiful manner even though she wasn’t asked for the dance by her special someone; this song is used in a plethora of ways to pass on an emotional, yet motivational message on TikTok.

Sad TikTok songs of June 2022 - #3 Losing Control by Russ

Being a relaxing song, fans particularly love this song for its minimal production elements and Russ’s soothing voice. With millions of views on YouTube, the song released in 2016 soon became a sensation and is now one of the top sad TikTok songs.

From people sharing their stories to giving out traits of a girl who is into you but cannot accept - people are experimenting and using this song to portray a bad past that is affecting their current relationship, much like the song's chorus suggests.

Sad TikTok songs of June 2022 - #2 Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi

Apart from being one of the most played and heard sad TikTok songs, this song has a great fan following with over 160 million views. Most comments in the comment section reveal how people can relate to the song's lyrics, making it a viral song on TikTok.

TikTok is flooded with videos of people using this song to display some dance or a sad video depicting their love life or a strong emotional message. Fans mainly use the song's strong chorus to create TikTok videos. Even the most popular and followed TikToker, Charli D’Amelio, made a video showing her acrobatic moves on this song.

Sad TikTok songs of June 2022 - #1 Surrender by Natalie Taylor

Released more than two years back, this song seems to be trending in June 2022. This song by Natalie also has hundreds of millions of views due to the emotional quotient it brings to the video.

From showing how a user wakes up his deaf dog to people creating TikTok to remembering their lost love, this is on the top of the list of sad TikTok songs of June 2022. With millions of views, people enjoy recreating TikToks in video message form by playing this song in the background. Most of the videos using this song have an emotional story to them.

TikTok can be a place for great content. TikTokers never fail to capture every emotion through their engaging videos, and these sad TikTok songs in the background make the ideation and result even more emotional and heart-touching.

