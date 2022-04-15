Top 5 variety show appearances by BLACKPINK

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has been the talk of the town with each appearance. The quartet is quite versatile for not only delivering bangers with each comeback but also knowing how to tickle their fans' funny bones.

Since their debut, the band has appeared on various shows to promote their new music. The group also had a reality show showing their life behind the camera.

The girls have met small kids on these variety shows, danced to random song switches, and even competed against each other. Their active participation in each show and the entertainment it brings can be contagious.

BLACKPINK's five most fun appearances on variety shows

1) Running Man

The girls have frequently appeared on the show Running Man. In this clip, BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jennie are pitted against each other in a Jeonju race. The group had visited the show to promote their then newly released song Playing with Fire.

Fans have adored Jennie's cute reactions of surprise from this clip for a while. The show itself is top-rated for the various competitions and races the cast members hold each time.

2) Weekly Idol

Donnie and Connie are a popular duo hosting Weekly Idol. The two are famous for their humor and wit in asking questions to visiting K-pop idols. Here, BLACKPINK is seen performing a random dance play.

The songs are switched, or parts of a track are skipped without order. In the end, the mistakes are counted. All this is taken with a nice dose of humor as Donnie and Connie met out "punishments" to the members.

3) Knowing Brothers

Knowing Brothers is one of the most popular variety shows K-pop idols frequent to promote their new music. BLACKPINK has appeared on the show a few times.

Each time, the group went viral for a sassy answer or a wacky dance performance. In the group's latest appearance on the show, Lisa's crab dance was quite viral.

4) JYP’s Party People

The group appeared on JYP's Party People to promote their song Whistle. Park Jin Young, the owner of JYP Entertainment and a K-pop idol himself, hosts a talk speak where idols speak about their music and promote their songs. The show's atmosphere is quite casual, replicating that of a club.

5) Idol Room

Another comic variety show with Donnie and Connie, Idol Room, is fun. Here, BLACKPINK members interact with children and dance to the tunes of nursery songs like Baby Shark. The laughter flows continuously as the group spends time with the little ones.

The group and its members have been significantly successful in their careers. The four girls are dedicated to their art and open to new opportunities.

It has been a while since the group released new music, so here's hoping that it will happen soon. Then, fans can see more of the band on variety shows, having fun spreading laughter and joy.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer