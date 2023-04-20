Top Chef season 20 episode 7 release date, air time and plot

Season 20 of Top Chef is set to premiere its next episode this week, as Bravo will air its 7th episode, titled "Hands Off" on 20 April, 2023. Peacock will also broadcast episode 7 the following day.

Padma Lakshmi is the host and one of the judges, along with Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. In the press release for Top Chef season 20, it says:

"With national pride and the title of World All-Stars on the line, the chefs are at the top of their game as they compete on a global stage. They have access to the finest U.K. ingredients as they showcase their culinary skills, diverse roots, and international influences in a series of high-pressure challenges."

The seventh episode of Top Chef season 20 is titled "Hands Off"

Top Chef season 20 episode 7 will see a surprise appearance by Gaggan Anand as a new judge. Chefs will be challenged to create a dish based on an emoji in this upcoming episode.

Additionally, they must create a plate that displays a "message that's visually stunning." By adding details to it, the chefs must create dishes that can be eaten without utensils. This new episode is certainly going to offer a lot of challenge to the contestants and plenty of entertainment to its viewers.

In the synopsis for Top Chef episode 7, the following information is mentioned:

“The chefs learn Gaggan Anand is the guest judge; they must create a dish inspired by an emoji and are tasked with creating a plate with a message that's visually stunning and can be eaten without utensils.”

To give fans a sneak peek at what's coming in this upcoming episode, a few clips from the show were posted on social media. According to the clips, this episode is going to be chaotic with the chefs putting all their efforts into their dishes. Their final task is to present a dish that will save them from elimination and get them praise from the judges.

Here is a recap of the sixth episode of Season 20 of Top Chef

After the fifth episode, only 10 contestants remained in the running for the title and the $250,000 grand prize. The episode 6 challenge featured the following contestants:

Ali Ghzawi from the show's Middle East and North Africa edition

Sara Bradley from the show's Kentucky edition

Charbel Hayek from the show's Middle East and North Africa

Victoire Gouloubi from the show's Italy edition

Sylwia Stachyra from the show's Poland edition

Buddha Lo from the show's Houston edition

Tom Goetter from the show's Germany edition

Gabriel Rodriguez from the show's Mexico edition

Amar Santana from the show's California edition

Nicole Gomes from the show's Canada edition

Nicole was the winner of episode 6, receiving the most praise from the judges. Tom and Sylwia were at the bottom, as this episode didn't feature any eliminations.

“One of you will be going home…just not yet. Come with me,” Padma told Sylwia and Tom as they entered tricked-out tents. Next week's episode will be a head-to-head battle between Tom and Sylwia to determine who goes home.

The latest episode of Top Chef season 20 will air on Bravo on 20 April 2023 at 9 p.m. ET.

Poll : 0 votes