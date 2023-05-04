Top Chef season 20 episode 9 release date, air time, and plot

Top Chef season 20 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, contestants will be seen working in teams of four as they get ready to indulge in restaurant wars. However, one team might be at a disadvantage as someone leaves behind their basket of vegetables while shopping. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The chefs split into two teams of four and are tasked with creating a restaurant concept and tasting menu; to add to the pressure, they must debut their restaurants at three Michelin-starred Core by Clare Smyth and the judges."

Tune in on Thursday, May 4, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Top Chef season 20 on Bravo.

Top Chef season 20's upcoming episode will welcome Chef Clare Smyth as a guest judge

In the upcoming episode of Top Chef season 20, contestants will find themselves competing in two teams of four. As the competition reaches its halfway mark, it’s time for Restaurant Wars, as host Padma Lakshmi explains in a Bravo clip. During the clip, she also introduces the chefs to their guest judge for the upcoming challenge, Clare Smyth.

The host then explains the upcoming elimination challenge to the Top Chef season 20 contestants and tells them that they will have just 24 hours to open their “own restaurant.” She continues:

"But this year, we’re setting the bar even higher than ever before. You won’t be building a restaurant from scratch, this time we’re giving you a restaurant with an existing structure and it’s not just any restaurant that we are giving you."

Clare adds that they will be cooking in her restaurant, meaning that if something goes wrong, her reputation will be at stake. Padma further tells the contestants that they will also have a professional restaurant director to help them out. Speaking about Core, the restaurant that the chefs will be cooking in, Clare says:

"This restaurant is my pride and joy, it’s a compilation of my life’s work and now, it’s all yours."

The upcoming episode will see Gabri, Nicole, Tom, and Victoire (Team Roots) go up against Ali, Amar, Buddha, and Sara (Team United Kitchen). In another promo uploaded to Bravo, the teams are seen splitting up into pairs of two to go shopping. One pair of each team goes to buy vegetables, while the other goes to secure the protein for their teams.

Chefs Victoire and Tom set out to buy vegetables and other products for team Roots, and Nicole and Gabri tell them that they want cauliflowers, dark eggs, and more, while the other two team members go protein shopping. However, Nicole isn’t able to find the freshest lobsters for her upcoming dish and decides to hit another shop to ensure they have the best quality product.

Meanwhile, Sara and Buddha are seen purchasing vegetables and asking their Top Chef season 20 teammates to text them whatever they need. Tom states in a confessional that it’s a challenge to find all the ingredients for the entire team.

Towards the end of the clip, as the teams rush to check out in order to save time, one team forgets their produce at the counter.

Top Chef season 20 upcoming episode will see chefs competing in teams (Image via Bravo)

