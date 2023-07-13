"Total mess": Temptation Island fans slam Vanessa Valente for getting upset about the Temptation Island during season 5 episode 5

Temptation Island season 5 aired episode 5 on USA Network on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. During the segment, cast members were introduced to the "Temptation Light," which would let them know if and when their partners gave into temptation.

However, one cast member’s anxiety level started rising in the presence of the light itself. Vanessa Valente got visibly upset when Mark introduced the light into the girls’ villa and told him that she will spend the entire night in front of the light and will think that it was Roberto, every time it lit up.

She later broke down when the light actually lit up and opened up about her feelings of vulnerability and anxiety to Michael. Fans took to social media to slam the cast member for her behavior and called her a total mess. They further noted that her boyfriend, Roberto should run.

Temptation Island season 5 will return next week with a brand new episode on Wednesday at 9 pm ET on USA Networks.

Fans react to Vanessa’s breakdown during Temptation Island season 5 episode 5

In the latest episode of Temptation Island season 5, Mark Walberg introduced the cast to the Temptation Light. The purpose of the Temptation Light was to let the cast members know when their partners gave into temptation. However, it provided no information about who it was and what they did.

Just the presence of the light alone made Vanessa anxious. As Mark explained how it worked, she told him that it was “gut-wrenching” to not know what the temptation was. She further told the cameras that she couldn’t stop thinking about getting hurt again and this would only add to her inability to be vulnerable and let her guard down.

She added that she was bracing and waiting for the pain to hit her and stated that it wasn’t a very good feeling. Later in the episode, while the girls’ villa of Temptation Island season 5 was enjoying a casino night, the light lit up, causing Vanessa Valente to have a complete breakdown in front of Michael Zappa.

She told the cast member that she didn’t want to be consumed by anxiety and worry and didn’t want to trick herself into thinking that Roberto was going to do right by her. While Michael encouraged her to not let the light ruin her experience on Temptation Island season 5, he told her to use the lessons to help her grow.

"You’re going to come out at the end of this. Something’s gonna be different. Make it better."

The episode further saw the cast attend the second solo bonfire of the season, during which, Roberto was shown a video of Vanessa of twerking, although he remained unfazed. The cast member had previously made it known that the more time he and his girlfriend spend apart, the more he realizes that they’re not a good match.

He added that the more he lets her go, the happier he becomes. Although Mark was impressed by his strength, he added that he could be “exactly the guy Vanessa needs.”

T ⚖ @LoveLibra_T Chiiile, I just cannot with Vanessa. Idk why it's comin off as phony to me but that's what it's giving. #TemptationIsland Chiiile, I just cannot with Vanessa. Idk why it's comin off as phony to me but that's what it's giving. #TemptationIsland

Mrs. Rated It @rated_it If a light makes you break down like this....dump the man....I like Vanessa but bbie....the bonfire is gonna make you bark. This show is not for you if this light is doing damage like this #TemptationIsland #TemptationIsland USA If a light makes you break down like this....dump the man....I like Vanessa but bbie....the bonfire is gonna make you bark. This show is not for you if this light is doing damage like this #TemptationIsland #TemptationIslandUSA

AR @WVinSD I’m sorry, but the presence of the temptation light upsetting Vanessa is not going to make me feel sympathy for her. She seems like a bully #TemptationIsland I’m sorry, but the presence of the temptation light upsetting Vanessa is not going to make me feel sympathy for her. She seems like a bully #TemptationIsland

Mayor of Poundtown @DJtweetALOT Im rooting for Rob a lil bit. Vanessa big trash and too old to be this way #TemptationIsland Im rooting for Rob a lil bit. Vanessa big trash and too old to be this way #TemptationIsland

Watching Vanessa be over-the-top dramatic in the presence of the Temptation Light and her overall behavior in the episode did not sit well with the fans. They called her toxic and noted that Roberto needed to leave her.

Tune in next Thursday to watch a new episode of Temptation Island season 5.

