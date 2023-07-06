“Embarrassing herself”: Temptation Island season 5 fans react to Marjorie Guaracho's elimination in episode 4

Temptation Island season 5 aired another episode of the USA Network show on July 5, 2023, which showed fans fights, conflicts, betrayals, and eliminations. Two people were sent home, however, one didn’t leave without giving the cast a piece of their minds.

As the cast went on group dates, Marjorie Guaracho told Roberto that Naseefah should be eliminated. While she may have been honest, the statement and comment didn't seem too well with Roberto and ultimately, Marjorie was eliminated from the single women. The other cast member to go home was Griffin.

Fans reacted to Marjorie arguing with Nafeesah Terry after she was eliminated as she told her that she didn’t make any friends. They said that she was embarrassing herself and that she should have just left.

Temptation Island season 5 episode 4 saw two cast members leave the USA Network show, with only one of them creating a scene that left fans annoyed. Before her elimination, the cast spoke to the singles one-on-one.

During her conversation with Roberto, Marjorie told him that she believed that he could pick someone based on their vibes. She then went on to call Naseefah “standoffish and reserved.”

"She’s the only that throws off the whole house. Instead of giving advice, she’s always like, attacking everybody," Marjorie said.

In a confessional, Roberto added that he wanted to spend time with the Temptation Island season 5 single as he was trying to connect with her more. He added that she spent the entire time “bashing some of the other women” which he felt wasn’t a good look.

Although the male cast members decided that they didn’t want to spend more time getting to know Marjorie, she felt that she was the wrong choice. She was very vocal about not agreeing with the decision.

Fans took to social media to react to the Temptation Island season 5 cast member’s opinion of her co-star as she was eliminated. Many of them stated that she should have left with dignity. However, some said that the show's makers should have kept Marjorie on the show for "the drama alone."

What happened during the elimination segment?

During the elimination segment of the Temptation Island episode, Roberto told the singles that it came down to three contestants, namely Tia, Marjorie, and Abby. Roberto told Tia that when he tried to be mature with her, she didn’t handle it well.

Chris told Abby that while they started off on the right foot, they’re both “fiery individuals” who sometimes say things without thinking about how they would be perceived.

Roberto further told Guaracho that she helped him see a lot about his relationship with Vanessa. However, he added that ultimately, she hadn’t formed any connections which is why she was eliminated.

She stated that she was not upset because she knew she hadn’t connected with the male cast members. Marjorie stated that she had been a great friend which is why she shouldn’t be eliminated and added that Terry should have left instead.

Terry overheard what Marjorie said and asked her why she thought so. Marjorie added that she didn’t think she formed any connection, “even at a friendship level.”

After a little back and forth, Naseefah stated that she had been more present with the boys because they were the most important people there.

Temptation Island season 5 returns next week on Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

