Totally, Completely Fine on Sundance Now: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

The Sundance Now original series Totally, Completely Fine will premiere on Thursday, April 20, 2023, on the streaming service and AMC+. The first two episodes will hit the streamers for their premiere, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. In total, the dark comedy will consist of six episodes. The show will be led by New Zealand actress Thomasin McKenzie.

Alongside McKenzie, Totally, Completely Fine will also feature Max Crean, Brandon McClelland, James Sweeny, Devon Terrell, Contessa Treffone, Rowan Witt, and Brigid Zengeni. The show will have sensitive subjects like mental health, suicide, loss, and grief but still have undertones of love, humor, and family values.

Totally, Completely Fine trailer and what to expect

Meet Thomasin McKenzie's Vivian Cunningham, a young girl with a knack for getting into trouble. She tries to fix her life but constantly gets involved with the police and the law. She spends most of her time drinking and partying and doesn't have a job.

She is angry, restless, and filled with hate. Every day is a battle, and she has to win.

Here is the official trailer for Totally, Completely Fine,

From the above video, we learn that Vivian is broke and unable to pay her bills. Her final option is to take her own life. As she prepares to electrocute herself to death, she receives a call. She is informed that her grandfather, whom she had avoided for ages, has passed away. She gets summoned by her family.

Vivian gradually learns that she inherited her grandfather's house. She is overjoyed. She moves in and is excited to start a new life, but soon discovers a disturbing truth. Her grandfather's house was on top of a steep cliff, and people used this location to jump into the ocean and end their lives.

She realizes that her grandfather gave her the house on purpose. He wanted her to save every lost soul that passed through. Initially angry, Vivian gradually becomes softer and more understanding. She begins saving lives and perhaps one day finds salvation from within.

Show lead Thomasin McKenzie is best known for playing a young girl living in isolation in Debra Granik's drama film Leave No Trace and winning the National Board of Review Award for Breakthrough Performance. She stayed consistent by appearing in critically acclaimed films like The King, Jojo Rabbit, and True History of the Kelly Gang.

Totally, Completely Fine synopsis and details

The official synopsis of Totally, Completely Fine reads,

"The six-episode season centers around Vivian Cunningham (McKenzie), who’s about to end it all. She can’t pay her bills and likes alcohol more than she likes herself. When she climbs into a bathtub with her hairdryer, her mind’s made up. Then the phone rings."

It further reads,

"The grandad she’s avoided for years has died in his sleep and left her his house. When Vivian arrives at the shack, she discovers the cliff in the yard is a known suicide site and her grandfather is tasking her with saving every lost soul that passes through. Suddenly this blunt, angry woman is talking people away from the ledge. Maybe in saving others, she’ll slowly learn to save herself?"

The show is directed by Lucy Gaffy and Adrian Chiarella and written by Gretel Vella, Emme Hoy, and Keir Wilkins.

Totally, Completely Fine will premiere on Thursday, April 20, 2023, on Sundance Now and AMC+.

