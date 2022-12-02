"Totally over Sam's games!"- Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans react as Meghan confronts Sam after he cheated on her

MTV aired episode 5 of Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 on Thursday, December 1, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Jordana encouraged Sam to go on a friendly lunch date with Meghan. Meghan, Sam's ex-girlfriend, had seen Sam kissing Jordana, his best friend. Sam told Jordana that he had not spoken to Meghan since the incident.

Meghan met Sam and revealed that she was hanging out with her friends a lot to distract herself. Sam apologized for his previous actions and said that he and Jordana were just friends. Meghan told him that friends did not have as much tension as Jordana and him. Sam revealed that Jordana has been through a lot.

Meghan did not pay attention to that and asked him if he wanted to be with Jordana. Sam refused but Meghan said that he was just in denial. Sam revealed that Jordana's friendship meant a lot to him but did not answer when asked if he regretted kissing Jordana.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans praised Meghan for not believing Sam and felt that she was completely over Sam.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans react as Sam apologizes to Meghan

Meghan was always doubtful of Jordana and Sam's close friendship and had asked the latter to kick Jordana out of his house within 30 days.

Before the deadline ended, Meghan broke up with Sam after the cheating incident.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans took to Twitter to slam Sam for cheating on Meghan. They also felt that Sam liked Jordana and would date her in the future.

Faith @G0t2haveFaith It’s the lack of emotion from Sam for me... #SiestaKey It’s the lack of emotion from Sam for me... #SiestaKey

Chelsea Anderson.♥️ @ChelseaAMusic #SiestaKey Meghan speaking facts big time to Sam!! Meghan speaking facts big time to Sam!! 👏👏 #SiestaKey

PixelQueen223 @PixelQueen223

#SiestaKey Sam:you've hooked up with friends... Meghan put a quick end to that nonsense. Sam:you've hooked up with friends... Meghan put a quick end to that nonsense. #SiestaKey

dramabananna @dramabananna

Sam:‘Probably shouldn’t have happened’

PROBABLY #SiestaKey Meghan:’You kissed Jordana when we were still together’Sam:‘Probably shouldn’t have happened’PROBABLY Meghan:’You kissed Jordana when we were still together’Sam:‘Probably shouldn’t have happened’PROBABLY 💀 #SiestaKey

Fans think Sam has feelings for Jordana (Image via nicol34x/ Twitter)

asdfghjkl; 🌻 @_Johannaxo #SiestaKey Jordana is so wrong for making out with Sam in front of Meghan like that. Jordana is so wrong for making out with Sam in front of Meghan like that. 😆 #SiestaKey

Jess 🦄 @JesikaMae28 Jordana is 100 percent a money hungry who$$ #siestakey and Sam is an absolute man who$$ Jordana is 100 percent a money hungry who$$ #siestakey and Sam is an absolute man who$$

NessaJade ⚜️ @Ayy_NessaJayy At this point just let Sam ans Jordana be… it’s something deep between them that only they know #SiestaKey At this point just let Sam ans Jordana be… it’s something deep between them that only they know #SiestaKey

What else happened on Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 5?

The episode description read:

"As Juliette prepares for "Miami Swim Week," the pressure is on to make JMP the Label successful; Jordana faces criticism when friends worry that Sam's lifestyle is corrupting her; Kelsey visits Miami and begins to fix her friendship."

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette prepared for Miami Swim Week to launch her own swimwear brand JMP into the big leagues. She met with her team and publicists to expand the event's reach as much as possible. She and her team auditioned 250 girls to select the most perfect models for the fashion show.

Cara's friend Christine also gave the audition and while her height was smaller than other models, Juliette decided to hire her to have inclusivity on her ramp walk. Kelsey Owens also walked in Juliette's show at her special request.

At Juliette's yacht party, Jordana's friends asked her if she was alright living with Sam, who was constantly partying. Juliette revealed that she had almost died living with Sam due to his partying lifestyle. Jordana refused to speak badly about Sam and left the party.

Lexie dumped Mike as she felt that their relationship was not going to work in the future. Lexie accused Mike of treating her like a friend when she was his girlfriend in reality. Mike was hurt seeing Lexie with other men at the yacht party and blocked her on Instagram.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 features some of the OG cast moving to Miami to build a better career and new relationship. The show airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

