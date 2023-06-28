'Tottenham has never won anything...'': Tom Holland opens up on promoting The Crowded Room despite being ''horribly reviewed''

In a recent interview, Hollywood star Tom Holland spoke about promoting his critically panned Apple TV+ miniseries The Crowded Room.

During a segment of the Unilad show, Get A Job!, Holland compared being a part of the series to being a Tottenham Hotspur Football Club fan.

The British actor was asked to talk about the ways in which his fandom for the football club contributed to his character and personality. He responded by saying that being a Tottenham fan was a similar experience to being in The Crowded Room; the the difficulty of supporting a team that has never won anything was similar to being a part of a critically panned show: He said:

"I think being a Tottenham fan is somewhat like being in The Crowded Room. It has taught me resilience. Tottenham has never won anything and supporting them is incredibly difficult. It’s no secret my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I’m here today to promote the show and I’m still here. I’m very resilient. It’s a good quality."

Tom Holland believes that society should celebrate mental health seeking

During the Unilad segment, Tom Holland opened up about the underlying message of The Crowded Room, which was to celebrate those with mental health issues who choose to ask for help, calling it "an act of bravery." He emphasized that the choice wasn't something that one "should be ashamed of," and hoped that the miniseries could represent mental health and its intricasies in "a truthful, authentic, and most importantly, sensitive way."

Holland added that the collective goal of The Crowded Room team was to empower people to acknowledge if they were not "feeling good" and seek help. He also opined that the show "carries a really important message" which will be conveyed in an educational and entertaining manner. He said:

"I think that the message of the show, which can speak to so many different issues is that asking for help should be something that we as a society celebrate. It’s an act of bravery. Standing up and asking for help is not something you should be ashamed of, and I hope that this show can represent that in a truthful and authentic, and most importantly, sensitive way."

The Spider-Man star continued:

"If we can somehow make people feel empowered by saying, ‘I’m not feeling good, I really need some help,’ then we’ve done what we set out to do. I think it carries a really important message and I think ultimately it’s going to be educational and entertaining."

The Crowded Room stars Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, and others

Created by Akiva Goldsman (Titans, Star Trek: Picard), The Crowded Room has a stellar cast that includes Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Emmy Rossum, and Lior Raz.

The official synopsis, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"Starring and executive produced by Tom Holland, The Crowded Room is a gripping, 10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979."

It continues:

"A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation."

Produced by Apple Studios and New Regency, The Crowded Room is available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

Poll : 0 votes