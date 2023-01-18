Tough as Nails season 4 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot

Tough as Nails season 4 is set to return with a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS. The hour-long episode will document cast members participating in individual and team challenges as well as working their way to win bonus cash prizes. The contestants in the series belong to the working sector, and as hard labor field workers, are involved with construction, pipelines, firefighting, and other similar jobs.

Hosted by Phil Keoghan, Tough as Nails tests the contestants to their limits as they try to work together in teams - Dirty Hands and Savage Crew - to move forward and earn the coveted title and a cash prize of up to $200,000. However, the tasks won't be easy as they will be asked to apply their skillsets to a variety of high intensity challenges.

The official press release of the show reads:

"The best of the best essential workers will test their life skills at real job sites, including construction, welding, fishing, farming, carpentry and more. One by one, they are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned, but what sets TOUGH AS NAILS apart is nobody goes home."

What to expect from Tough as Nails season 4 episode 4?

This week, the Tough as Nails contestants will be tested on a series of challenges that involve communication, teamwork, hard labor, patience, and perseverance. The two teams, Savage Crew and Dirty Hands, have strong members who are always willing to put their best foot forward in challenges. This week, they will be tested on new skills and receive some expert advice as well.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled That's A Safety Hazard, reads:

"Diesel mechanic Quincey Walker guides the crews through a series of challenges that involve servicing automobiles."

The team challenge in the upcoming episode will involve servicing automobiles, and the winning team will get a cash prize of up to $12,000 and a badge to acknowledge their win. Savage Crew is currently leading with two team challenge wins, while Dirty Hands has only been successful in one.

For the individual challenge, the contestants will have to work on assembling automobile parts, but this time, it will all be for themselves. In last week's episode, the prize pot for the winner of the individual challenge was increased from $2K to $3K. While it is unclear what the winning cash prize will be, the cast will have to give it their all in an intense competition.

CBS @CBS



What do you suspect is tonight's Based on these two photos only...What do you suspect is tonight's @ToughAsNailsCBS challenge? Give us your best guess! Based on these two photos only... 💪What do you suspect is tonight's @ToughAsNailsCBS challenge? Give us your best guess! ⬇️ https://t.co/upDjBMJZ7c

The two Tough as Nails cast members who come in last will go into overtime. This means that they will have to compete in one final challenge for a last chance to compete for the coveted title and cash prize. The contestant who fails to win the challenge will lose out on the competitive part of the series. However, they will not be eliminated and can still partake in team challenges.

Former Tough as Nails cast member Quincey Walker will return to the show as an expert. The diesel mechanic was part of season 3 of the hit series and will guide current contestants on their challenges.

The hit CBS series has returned with more interesting episodes and challenges. As the season progresses, host Phil Keoghan will introduce cast members to a more intense environment where they will be tested to their limits to achieve their targets and steer forward until one of them is crowned the champion.

Don't forget to tune in to Tough as Nails this Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS.

