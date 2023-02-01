Tough as Nails season 4 episode 6 release date, air time, and plot

Tough as Nails season 4 is all set to return with another episode this week that will see contestants go against each other in an eventful challenge. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Crew members compete in pairs to shrink wrap a large container, with the last couple to finish facing the overtime challenge where one person will be eliminated from the individual competition."

Tough as Nails season 4 episode 6 will air on Wednesday, February 1, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

The upcoming episode of Tough as Nails season 4 will see contestants receive heartwarming gifts from home

In the upcoming episode of the CBS show, titled Rise and Grind, contestants will participate in at least two challenges, one in teams and the other in pairs. As part of the team challenge, Team Savage and Dirty Hands will compete against each other as they try to demo some containers at Crate Modular’s factory.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the teams are seen trying to create seven pieces of recycled containers. However, one team misplaces a piece, and Jake tells his teammates that they’re not going to get it done unless they find the missing piece. In his confessional, Jake says:

"It’s absolute madness."

The clip also reveals how, for the next challenge, George gets to decide on the pairs for the team duo round. As part of the challenge, they have to cover a large container with shrink wrap. The contestants are seen struggling in this round, since for some teams, the wrap melts, while a few others break down into tears.

Another promo suggests that contestants will receive special presents in the upcoming episode of Tough as Nails season 4. Synthia Bland will receive a letter from her daughter alongside a picture of her. The letter will convey to the contestant how much her daughter misses her and hopes she’s doing well.

Synthia's daughter also reminds her mother about how she's feeling at home, saying:

"Always remember, I’m good home by myself, I love you."

Sergio will also be seen receiving a present from home in the upcoming episode. The gift is a big book containing pictures of his mom. He said that his mom is “tough as nails” and that receiving the box means everything to him. Meanwhile, Larron receives a picture of himself and his brother Braedon, and the contestant explained how the siblings did everything together and that his brother is his best friend.

On the other hand, having received a present from home too, Aly said:

"This is the first time I’ve ever been away from my family. The letters from my mom, my dad, my girlfriend, it got me a little emotional."

The Tough as Nails season 4 contestants all get emotional after receiving letters and gifts from their families whom they haven’t seen since they’ve been on the CBS show.

What happened previously on the show?

In last week’s episode of season 4, the teams were tasked with a challenge that took place on a squid boat. They had to pile 200 “fathom of net” on a boat along with carrying heavy components such as buoys and 2000-pounds of lead.

While Dirty Hands were behind before hitting the midpoint, they quickly pulled ahead. However, since they couldn’t upload the 2000 pounds of the lead line, the other Tough as Nails team caught up with them. In an interesting turn of events, Dirty Hands ultimately finished first.

