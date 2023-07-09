Tough as Nails season 5 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot

Tough as Nails season 5 is set to return with a brand new episode on CBS on Sunday, July 9, at 8 pm ET. As per the new format, it is this week’s second episode and the season’s fourth episode, as the CBS show now airs twice in a week, i.e., on Fridays and Sundays. In the upcoming episode, the contestants will be tasked with creating a metal structure, but they will be missing some parts.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Teams are tasked with completing a muddy motocross track to the exact standards of professional riders."

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Tough as Nails season 5

In the upcoming episode of Tough as Nails season 5, How do You Like Them Apples?, the cast sets out to create strong and sturdy metal structures. In a promo uploaded to social media, at Phil’s whistle, the cast starts creating their structures. However, not everyone has an easy time.

Tough As Nails @ToughAsNailsCBS See if our crew member's structures are sturdy enough on a brand new On the work whistle!See if our crew member's structures are sturdy enough on a brand new #ToughAsNails tonight at 8/7c on @CBS On the work whistle!📣 See if our crew member's structures are sturdy enough on a brand new #ToughAsNails tonight at 8/7c on @CBS! https://t.co/cPvpBtHWw1

Casey explains to the cameras that the Tough as Nails season 5 cast has 90 minutes, during which they have to build a structure that can withstand 2360 pounds for over 10 seconds. Paul takes out all the tools and appliances that are present for them, further stating in a confessional that they have square tubes, angle wires, and more.

"Organization is key, building something like this, you gotta have a plan," Paul says in a confessional.

Phil Keoghan reminds the Tough as Nails season 5 contestants that their structures must be at least three feet high and “free standing.” Cheryl then expresses her nervousness about the challenge and remarks that she doesn’t really work with metal. Meanwhile, the cast member continues that even when she is working as a carpenter, she has enough material to "build whatever it is."

"And I’ll know exactly what I’m going to build," she added in the confessional.

The host of the show states that while all cast members are seasoned professionals, all of them have different techniques to build the metal structure.

Another promo shows Marcus’s structure being tested while the Co2 technician looks nervous. In a confessional, he states that he’s just looking at the weight being lowered onto the structure willing it to hold, but it doesn’t work and his structure falls immediately.

However, he’s not the only one, as Ben Dempsey’s structure is crushed under the weight of the 2360 lbs slab and snaps like a twig. Cheryl tells the cameras that while she is waiting, she can hear “ping ping” and that she’s thinking:

“Oh my Gosh I hope that’s not my piece, I hope that’s not my piece.”

Who punched out in season 5 so far?

Season 5 of the CBS show started the season with a two-hour special. The first hour saw teams get created, while the other half saw the teams competing in an elimination challenge. The two people who were in elimination were Carolina Paredes and Jessica Hayes, who lost the team challenge and had to perform in the 'Overtime' challenge.

Tune in on Sunday at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Tough as Nails season 5 on CBS.

