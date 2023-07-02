Tough as Nails season 5: Meet the cast 

Tough as Nails is set to return with a brand new season this week. The upcoming season 5 will bring forward something different as it will feature contestants from America as well as Canada.

While in conversation with Parade about the upcoming installment, host Phil Keoghan said:

"Americans and Canadians were mixed together in the picking of the teams. And so that mix in advance, the drive time, and the bonding that took place between them was really, really cool."

Tune in on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Tough as Nails season 5 on CBS.

Tough as Nails season 5: Among the 12 contestants, 3 are aged 55 or above

The upcoming season of Tough as Nails, which is filmed in Hamilton, Ontario, will feature 12 contestants in total. Four of these are Canadians while the rest of the cast hails from different parts of America.

The host of season 5, Phil Keoghan, who is also known for his role as the host of The Amazing Race, opened up about the new installment ahead of the season premiere with EW.

While in conversation, he said that there is a healthy rivalry between contestants of the two countries and that fans will see a “good bit of banter” between the cast members.

He added that Tough as Nails has contestants who are in their 20s as well as those in their 60s.

He continued:

"Being the best of the best in your chosen trade is not an age thing. If anything, you might be young and hungry and really, really fit, but you don't have the life skills, you don't have the experience."

He added that the other thing that is essential for the show is treating women and men equally. Phil said that they wanted a show where there are no gender-based divisions and a show where men and women, regardless of their age, can use their physical and mental skills to compete.

While in conversation with Parade about season 5, he compared the dynamics of the upcoming cast to New Zealand’s relationship with Australia. He said that when people of different countries go up against one another, a sense of patriotism kicks in, and they want to represent their countries.

Set to compete in Tough as Nails season 5 are:

Paul Hamilton: A 56-year-old Maintenance Supervisor from Alberta, Canada

Carolina Paredes: A 42-year-old Motorcycle Builder from Texas, America

Dustin Bradford: A 34-year-old Fire Fighter from Alberta, Canada

Marcus Jones: A 49-year-old CO2 Technician from Texas, America

Jessica Hayes: A 35-year-old Remodeling Contractor from Texas, America

Kenji Ngo: A 39-year-old “Jack of All Trades” from Ohio, America

Cheryl Liestau: A 55-year-old Carpenter from Massachusetts

Ben Dempsey: A 33-year-old Tile Setter from Nova Scotia, Canada

Akeela Al-Hameed: A 34-year-old Fire Fighter from Minnesota, America

Todd Anderson: A 55-year-old Toolmaker from Wisconsin, America

Yesi Reyes: A 31-year-old Ironworker from California, America

Carly Steimen: A 32-year-old Electrician from North Vancouver, Canada

The upcoming season of Tough as Nails season 5 is filmed in Canada as opposed to America and will air twice a week on Sundays and Fridays at 8 pm ET.

