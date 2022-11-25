"Tragic all around": Landen Glass video sparks safety debate in wake of Raleigh Christmas Parade accident 

A joyous event was struck with terror after 11-year-old Hailey Kaye Brooks was hit by a truck driven by 20-year-old Landen Glass. The tragedy occurred in Raleigh, North Carolina, during their Christmas Parade.

Netizens have since taken to social media to grieve the loss of the young girl and feel sympathetic towards the young man who has to live with the tragedy.

The accident took place at around 10:14 am on the Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue intersection when Landen Glass’ truck lost control and hit Brooks.

In a video, one could several participants scatter away from the vehicle, which lost control. Landen Glass was honking wildly and shouting that his truck’s brakes were not working.

A few individuals were seen chasing the vehicle and attempting to stop it with their bare strength. Eventually, six individuals, including two police officers, were able to halt the truck.

Landen Glass has been charged with misdemeanor, death by a motor vehicle, improper equipment, unsafe movement, careless and reckless driving and carrying a firearm in a parade. The youngster was released on a $4000 bond and is scheduled for his first court appearance on January 26, 2023.

Speaking about Hailey Kaye Brooks’ tragic loss, her parents Trey and April Brooks released a statement that read:

“Hailey’s tragic death has left our family heartbroken and in shock. She had a kind and humble heart that was always focused on caring for the needs of those around her. Even in her final hours, Hailey showed her loving and giving spirit to the younger children who were with her in the parade.”

Netizens react to Landen Glass’s truck striking at the young girl

Internet users were astonished by the tragic incident. Several netizens expressed sorrow over the death of Brooks. Some also felt pity for Landen Glass as they believed that the youngster did not intentionally plan the tragedy. Others also slammed the driver for not ensuring that his vehicle was in stable working condition before the event.

The News Observer claimed that Landel Glass was driving a GMC pickup truck which had undergone several market modifications. Several netizens opined that this must have led to the tragedy. A few tweets read:

D & L Floats confirms that vehicles and floats were not inspected prior to the Christmas Parade.

D & L Floats was one of the companies that provided floats to the event alongside CC & Company Dance Complex. The owner of the former company told ABC 11 that their floats and vehicles were not inspected by the event organizers. They also added that it was unusual to inspect them prior to the event.

The D& L owner claimed that they had rented floats for the past three decades and rarely had any inspections prior to the parade.

Shop Local Raleigh was responsible for organizing the event. They did not provide a statement on the matter at the time of writing this article. However, the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association, which the aforementioned company comes under, announced:

“The Greater Raleigh Merchants Association team is heartbroken over the tragic events that occurred on Saturday. We are actively assisting the Raleigh Police Department's investigation and as such, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

A GoFundMe titled '#standupforlanden' has been created to assist Hailey Kaye Brooks’s funeral organization and help Landen Glass with his “lawyer cost.” A “peaceful rally” is also scheduled to take place in “Raleigh North Carolina at 2838 Wake Forrest Rd” on December 10 on behalf of the media “slandering” Glass and blaming his modified truck.

Hailey Brooks' family has also created their own GoFundMe in hopes of raising funds to create a non-profit organization to continue her legacy.

