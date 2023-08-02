Travis Scott Utopia show at Italy’s Circus Maximus: How to buy tickets and all you need to know 

Travis Scott has announced a new Utopia concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy, which is scheduled to take place on August 7, 2023. The concert will be the replacement for the canceled show in Egypt as well as being in support of the new album.

Scott announced the new concert via a post on his official Instagram on August 1, 2023:

Tickets for the tour will be available from August 3, 2023, at 10:00 local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased via the singer's official site ( https://www.travisscott.com/live/).

Travis Scott to bring Utopia to Circus Maximus

Circus Maximus is an ancient chariot racing stadium that predates the Roman Empire. It was constructed in the 6th century BCE for the practice of the Roman religious festival games known as ludi.

Capable of holding more than 150,000 spectators, the Maximus is of immense historical importance just as the Egyptian Pyramids where Travis Scott's concert was supposed to take place.

Moreover, the Circus Maximus has a closer connection to the singer's album, with the twelfth track of the album being of the same name. The track and its companion film thematically links modern concert disasters, such as the one in Astroworld 2021, with the ancient disaster at Circus Maximus, The Great Fire of Rome, circa 64 CE.

The experimental film Circus Maximus also traces its origins to other concert films in the past, such as Magical Mystery Tour by the Beatles. The announcement of the new concert at the venue, as reports speculate, will likely engender a closer look at the album as well as the film.

More about Travis Scott and his music career

Travis Scott released his debut studio album, Rodeo, on September 4, 2015. The album was a major chart breakthrough for the singer and sold more than 110,000 copies in the US alone.

Travis Scott has cited multiple influences throughout the progression of his career, including Bjork and Thom Yorke. In an interview with MTV, the singer clearly stated that he does not consider his music to be hip-hop:

"I'm not hip-hop... I'm where Justin Vernon.is. I love that type of music and I wish I could just do that all the time, so I don't like categories. I'm an artist. I produce, I direct, and all of that goes into the music."

Following the success of his debut album, the singer released his second studio album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, on September 2, 2016. The album was the singer's first chart-topper as well as the first album to be certified as platinum level selling record in two countries.

Travis Scott received commercial acclaim with his third studio album, Astroworld, which was released on August 3, 2018. The album peaked as a chart-topper on a number of album charts and remain's the singer's most successful album.