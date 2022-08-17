Trey Anastasio and Goose Fall Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Phish frontman Trey Anastasio has announced a tour with Goose slated for this November. Both artists have shows that are scheduled separately before they join for a co-headlining set of shows for their tour. Trey Anastasio and Goose have promised a full set from each band along with unique collaborations.

A ticket pre-sale will begin on August 17 at Noon ET. It will be followed by a public on-sale on August 19 at 10 am ET via Ticketmaster.

The two artists collaborated earlier in June during a show at Radio City Music Hall, wherein Tray Anastasio sat in for performances of Hungersite and Arcadia.

Trey Anastasio and Goose Tour Dates

Check out the dates for the upcoming tour:

November 09 – Portland, ME at Cross Insurance Arena

November 11 – Lowell, MA at Tsongas Arena

November 12 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun

November 13 – Glens Falls, NY at Cool Insuring Arena

November 15 – Moon, PA at UPMC

November 17 – Fairfax, VA at EagleBank Arena

November 18 – Syracuse, NY at War Memorial Arena

November 19 – Reading, PA at Santander Arena

Trey Anastasio 2022 Tour Dates:

Trey Anastasio is scheduled to be on tour before joining Goose for their collaborative performance. Here are the tour dates:

August 19 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

August 20 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

September 23 – Bonnet, MT at Kettlehouse Amphitheater

September 24 – Redmond, WA at Marymoor Park

September 25 – Troutdale, OR at Edgefield

September 27 – Garden City, ID at Revolution Concert House

September 30 – Riverside, CA at Riverside Municipal Auditorium

October 01 – Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl

October 03 – Phoenix, AZ at Orpheum Theater

October 04 – Phoenix, AZ at Orpheum Theater

October 06 – San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 07 – Santa Barbara, A at The Arlington Theatre

October 08 – Berkley, CA at The Greek Theatre

October 28 – Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre

October 29 – Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre

Goose 2022 Tour Dates:

Goose will be kicking off their tour in August, playing at several venues until mid-October. You can check out their detailed schedule here:

August 16 – Dillon, CO at Dillon Amphitheater

August 17 – Dillon, CO at Dillon Amphitheater

August 18 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 20 – Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

August 21 – Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theatre

August 23 – Stateline, NV at South Shore Room

August 25 – Portland, OR at Pioneer Courthouse Square

August 26 – Port Townsend, WA at THING Festival

August 27 – Bridgeview, IL at Sacred Rose

September 15-17 – Charleston, SC at Resonance Music and Arts Festival

September 29 – Richmond, VA at The National

September 30 – Richmond, VA at The National

October 01 – Atlanta, GA at Pullman Yards

October 02 – Atlanta, GA at Pullman Yards

October 04 – St Louis, MO at The Pageant

October 06 – New Orleans, LA at Joy Theater

October 07 – New Orleans, LA at Joy Theater

October 09 – Austin, TX at Austin City Limits

October 11 – Kansas City, MO at Arvest Bank Theatre

October 13 – Fayetteville, AR at JJ’s Live

October 14 – Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion

October 15 – Dallas, TX at South Side Ballroom

October 16 – Austin, TX at Austin City Limits

More about the headliners

Trey Anastasio is the frontman for the band, Phish. Phish is an American rock band that was formed in 1983. The band consists of guitarist Trey Anastasio, bassist Mike Gordon, drummer Jon Fishman, and keyboardist Page McConnell. Anastasio is the lead vocalist of the band. Phish disbanded several times before reuniting in 2008 for select shows. The band focuses on various genres including funk, reggae, progressive rock, psychedelic rock, folk, country, jazz, blues, bluegrass, electronic music, and pop.

Goose is an American indie groove band, which was formed in 2014. The band consists of Peter Anspach, Jeff Arevalo, Ben Atkind, Rick Mitarotonda, and Trevor Weekz. The band has been regularly compared to jam bands such as Phish and Umphrey's McGee. In fact, the members note that both the bands have influenced their music and artistry.

