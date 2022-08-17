Trey Anastasio and Goose Fall Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Phish frontman Trey Anastasio has announced a tour with Goose slated for this November. Both artists have shows that are scheduled separately before they join for a co-headlining set of shows for their tour. Trey Anastasio and Goose have promised a full set from each band along with unique collaborations.
A ticket pre-sale will begin on August 17 at Noon ET. It will be followed by a public on-sale on August 19 at 10 am ET via Ticketmaster.
The two artists collaborated earlier in June during a show at Radio City Music Hall, wherein Tray Anastasio sat in for performances of Hungersite and Arcadia.
Trey Anastasio and Goose Tour Dates
Check out the dates for the upcoming tour:
- November 09 – Portland, ME at Cross Insurance Arena
- November 11 – Lowell, MA at Tsongas Arena
- November 12 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun
- November 13 – Glens Falls, NY at Cool Insuring Arena
- November 15 – Moon, PA at UPMC
- November 17 – Fairfax, VA at EagleBank Arena
- November 18 – Syracuse, NY at War Memorial Arena
- November 19 – Reading, PA at Santander Arena
Trey Anastasio 2022 Tour Dates:
Trey Anastasio is scheduled to be on tour before joining Goose for their collaborative performance. Here are the tour dates:
- August 19 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre
- August 20 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre
- September 23 – Bonnet, MT at Kettlehouse Amphitheater
- September 24 – Redmond, WA at Marymoor Park
- September 25 – Troutdale, OR at Edgefield
- September 27 – Garden City, ID at Revolution Concert House
- September 30 – Riverside, CA at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
- October 01 – Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl
- October 03 – Phoenix, AZ at Orpheum Theater
- October 04 – Phoenix, AZ at Orpheum Theater
- October 06 – San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- October 07 – Santa Barbara, A at The Arlington Theatre
- October 08 – Berkley, CA at The Greek Theatre
- October 28 – Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre
- October 29 – Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre
Goose 2022 Tour Dates:
Goose will be kicking off their tour in August, playing at several venues until mid-October. You can check out their detailed schedule here:
- August 16 – Dillon, CO at Dillon Amphitheater
- August 17 – Dillon, CO at Dillon Amphitheater
- August 18 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- August 20 – Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
- August 21 – Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theatre
- August 23 – Stateline, NV at South Shore Room
- August 25 – Portland, OR at Pioneer Courthouse Square
- August 26 – Port Townsend, WA at THING Festival
- August 27 – Bridgeview, IL at Sacred Rose
- September 15-17 – Charleston, SC at Resonance Music and Arts Festival
- September 29 – Richmond, VA at The National
- September 30 – Richmond, VA at The National
- October 01 – Atlanta, GA at Pullman Yards
- October 02 – Atlanta, GA at Pullman Yards
- October 04 – St Louis, MO at The Pageant
- October 06 – New Orleans, LA at Joy Theater
- October 07 – New Orleans, LA at Joy Theater
- October 09 – Austin, TX at Austin City Limits
- October 11 – Kansas City, MO at Arvest Bank Theatre
- October 13 – Fayetteville, AR at JJ’s Live
- October 14 – Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion
- October 15 – Dallas, TX at South Side Ballroom
- October 16 – Austin, TX at Austin City Limits
More about the headliners
Trey Anastasio is the frontman for the band, Phish. Phish is an American rock band that was formed in 1983. The band consists of guitarist Trey Anastasio, bassist Mike Gordon, drummer Jon Fishman, and keyboardist Page McConnell. Anastasio is the lead vocalist of the band. Phish disbanded several times before reuniting in 2008 for select shows. The band focuses on various genres including funk, reggae, progressive rock, psychedelic rock, folk, country, jazz, blues, bluegrass, electronic music, and pop.
Goose is an American indie groove band, which was formed in 2014. The band consists of Peter Anspach, Jeff Arevalo, Ben Atkind, Rick Mitarotonda, and Trevor Weekz. The band has been regularly compared to jam bands such as Phish and Umphrey's McGee. In fact, the members note that both the bands have influenced their music and artistry.